Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Dru Devata, Hinsdale Central, golf, senior

Name: Dru Devata

School: Hinsdale Central, senior

Sport: Golf

Why he was selected: Devata shot a two-day score of 141 to tie for third place individually, leading Hinsdale Central to the Class 3A state golf championship won on a fifth-score tiebreaker.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What was it like to win state in that way with it being so close? How did you guys find out?

Devata: It was definitely nerve-racking winning state that way, but after being on the team that lost by two shots the last two years I was in a familiar position watching on the 18th hole and am ecstatic to win state in any way possible. It has been our goal for the past three years and we finally got it done There were a lot of different rumors going around while we were waiting, but finally some of the coaches came out of a room and told us that we had won on the tiebreaker.

How did you feel about your two rounds?

Devata: I felt like I struck the ball great all week. I didn’t get many putts to drop Day 1 and just felt that my score didn’t reflect how well I was actually playing. I reminded myself to stay patient, something I have learned playing in this event the past three years and went after it on Day 2. I stuck to my game plan and ultimately put a super solid round together. It was a great way to end my high school career.

Did you guys think you had a team capable of winning state?

Devata: Of course. Being a leader on this team you have to have the utmost confidence in your guys. If I wasn’t confident the other guys would have noticed and would not have played their best. We had a great group of guys and I thought we would have a chance from the beginning.

How did you get your start in golf?

Devata: I started playing at 6 or 7, but didn’t start playing seriously until around age 13. I have been taking lessons from the same coach for 10 years and after our first lesson we just went from there. Once I started to practice more it became a huge hobby and now it is undoubtedly my favorite thing to do.

What’s the toughest course you’ve played on?

Devata: No doubt Oakland Hills South in the U.S. Junior Am this year.

Is there a pro player you look up to?

Devata: No PGA player comes to mind, but I’ve always been a huge Jordan Spieth guy. However, one of my friends Drew Shepherd is a pro who played at Hinsdale Central and then Kansas. I look up to him a huge amount. He’s been a great mentor and friend helping me develop into a better player.

Do you plan to play in college? Do you know your college plans?

Devata: I am playing at Emory University in Atlanta.