FILE – Nordstrom Rack is coming to the Danada Square East shopping center in Wheaton. (Daily Herald File Photo)

Nordstrom Rack will unveil its new Wheaton store to shoppers Thursday morning.

Three spaces in the Danada Square East retail center were combined to create one store with about 29,000 square feet. The shopping center is anchored by Whole Foods at Butterfield and Naperville roads.

Nordstrom Rack is the discount arm of the upscale department store chain. The Rack sells clothing, shoes and other merchandise from flagship Nordstrom stores at up to 70% off regular department store prices.

The Wheaton store officially opens to customers at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 30. The Seattle-based company is planning an opening celebration.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240524/retail-and-shopping/wheaton-nordstrom-rack-store-to-open-may-30/