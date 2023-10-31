District 58 receives grant to support mental health initiatives

Downers Grove School District 58 was awarded $332,593 in a state competitive grant, the largest grant provided to a school district in DuPage County.

The grant, part of a $9.5 million package to 40 applicants, will support child and adolescent mental health. Specifically, in District 58, the grant will provide mental health awareness, support and education programs within the schools, partner with Community High School District 99 and resources in the community to increase mental health outreach.

“We know that some children continue to show effects from the pandemic and we’re thrilled that we have these resources that will help us make services and resources available to those who need them,” said Superintendent Kevin Russell.

Additional plans under the grant are to provide evidence-based resources to augment classroom instruction at the primary grade level, purchase evidence-based interventions for mental health professionals in the district and provide professional development to key staff and coordinate support for students with community resources.

“This provides us a great opportunity to layer in supports for our students,” said Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Jessica Stewart. We’ve been addressing learning loss and attendance and with this grant, now we’re providing a more robust ring of community support.sh