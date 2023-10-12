4 Paws Imaging Centers sets down roots in Downers Grove

After being on the road for almost seven years, 4 Paws Imaging Centers finally has a home of its own.

A ribbon-cutting took place Sept. 22 in a strip mall at 2581 Ogden Ave. in Downers Grove.

While 4 Paws still offers mobile services to owners seeking ultrasound services for their pets, those owners now have a place to visit, which comes in especially handy during emergency situations, officials said.

Managing partner Katlynn Weedman, 32, of Homer Glen and administrator John Jovanes, 42, of Plainfield own the business with three silent partners who are veterinarians.

“We do abdominal ultrasounds and echocardiograms. A lot of times, general practices can’t do those types of imaging in house. We’ve been mobile since 2017 and the need has just grown,” Weedman said.

Being mobile limits the number of patients who can be seen in one day, she said. Having a permanent home allows scheduling there, she said.

“We looked at our radius and found our middle spot. Downers Grove was it,” Weedman said, noting the site is on busy Ogden Avenue and close to ramps leading to Interstate 355.

“We wanted to build a location for owners to get in faster. The nice part is owners don’t have to go straight to an emergency facility,” Weedman said. “Say their regular veterinarian just needs an ultrasound. Right now, they have to go to an emergency facility. With us, we just do the ultrasound and send the results back to the veterinarian and they’re able to continue that expert care.”

Workers are certified veterinary technicians and certified sonographers, who send results to board-certified radiologists and cardiologists. Their reports can be sent to a vet in 24 hours or less.

When Weedman started the company in 2017, she worked alone for 18 months. The company now has eight employees with four doing mobile work using portable imaging devices.

The coverage area ranges from Chicago to the east, Fort Sheridan to the north, Mendota to the west and Manhattan to the south.

“It has been a lot of hard work and marketing. Getting people to trust you is huge. All the clinics know me. They know John. ... We’re here because we love animals,” Weedman said.

Weedman has three dogs at home. Jovanes has one.

Dogs and cats are serviced at 4 Paws Imaging Centers.

“[Cats] do pretty well. You’d be surprised. We do get spicy cats, but we’re used to dealing with them,” Weedman said.

“We just had an owner who chose to come here – her vet does do ultrasounds – but her dog gets so nervous walking in that building. So she wanted to come here. A new building. The dog wasn’t nervous. It went really well,” Weedman said.

Jovanes said that unlike at emergency centers, owners can be in the room when their pet is having an ultrasound.

“[They are] not necessarily a part of the exam, but they’re able to be in the room and able to comfort their pets,” Jovanes said.

Hair or fur is shaved off before the exam, Weedman said.

Exams are done in rooms painted in peaceful shades of blue and gray, with low lighting to put the animal at ease.

Sometimes an ultrasound reveals no problems. Other times, they can find big problems such as tumors or – in a memorable incident – a steel bristle from a grill brush.

“A dog may have licked up some grease. It needed emergency surgery,” Jovanes said.

Ultrasounds for humans are associated with pregnancies and that sentiment carries over to the pet world.

“A lot of people think we’re scanning for puppies. Actually, that’s very rare. If we get a pregnancy, we’re really excited. It’s something we offer but it’s not common,” Jovanes said.

Tammy Thomas of Plainfield is a happy client.

Thomas, who owns Heart and Soul Dogs, a care and training company, has a rescue cat named Trinity.

Frustrated when her vet said it would take several weeks to have an echocardiogram done, Thomas turned to 4 Paws.

“We wanted to move on this quicker and see what was going on. We were really worried,” Thomas said.

The test found a heart condition in Trinity and Thomas hopes for the best, saying “antibiotics have been helping her.”

Thomas will recommend 4 Paws to other pet owners.

“It went so well. So smooth. ... I just feel their hearts are in it 110%,” Thomas said. “They’re doing a great job over there. I was pleased with the entire experience.”

Consultations are by appointment only by calling 630-746-1382.

The cost of a typical ultrasound is $665. Trupanion is a pet insurance company that will cover part of cost, Weedman said.