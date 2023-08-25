Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital earns fourth Magnet designation

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital recently attained its fourth Magnet recognition, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes health care organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. This credential is the highest honor and gold standard for professional nursing practice and excellence. Just 46 hospitals in Illinois have achieved Magnet.

“Magnet is a tremendous honor and reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to this community,” Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Roseanne Niese said in a news release. “Our achievement of this credential underscores the foundation of excellence and values that drive our teammates to strive harder each day to meet the health care needs of people we serve.”

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information, lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates, higher job satisfaction among nurses and lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

In awarding the Downers Grove hospital with the re-designation, the ANCC noted nine situations in which the hospital’s nursing team achieves excellence. This included nurses’ involvement in starting its COVID vaccine clinic, which distributed the most shots among Advocate Health’s Midwest Hospital clinics. Good Samaritan was also praised for the number of nurses with bachelor’s degrees or higher, patient outcomes, among other indicators.

“Magnet recognition raised the bar for patient care and inspired every member of our team to achieve excellence every day,” Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital president Allison Wyler said in the release. “It is this commitment to providing our community with high-quality care that helped us become a Magnet-recognized organization.”