Back-to-school basics. Downers Grove Grade School District 58

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 will welcome grade K-8 students and families back to school on Aug. 23. Preschool will hold a meet-and-greet on Aug. 23 and the first day of preschool will be Aug. 24. To help families prepare, here is some helpful back to school information.

School Hours

AM Preschool: 8:25-11:05 a.m., Monday through Friday (Please note that preschool times have changed slightly for 2023-24)*

PM Preschool: 11:55-2:35 p.m., Monday through Friday ( Please note that preschool times have changed slightly for 2023-24)*

Half-Day Kindergarten: 8:15-11:20 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Kindergarten and Grades 1-6: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday and 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday.

Grades 7-8: 8:30 a.m.-2:10 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m.-3:17 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday. Early Bird classes (band, choir and orchestra) will take place from 7:45-8:25 a.m. Monday-Friday.

* Preschool hours were adjusted slightly to align more closely with K-6 elementary hours so staff can participate in Monday professional learning sessions. It is also anticipated that it will be easier to hire parents to work as instructional assistants as they will have time to pick up their children from school. It also gives staff a larger block of time at the end of the day for staff meetings and to problem solve.

2023-24 Calendar

View the 2023-24 calendar

Key dates:

First Day of School (K-8): Aug. 23

Thanksgiving Break: Nov. 22-24

WinterBreak: Dec. 25.-Jan. 5

Spring Break: March 25-29

Last Day of School: May 24 (if no emergency days are used)

Plus, District 58 will continue its Professional Learning Mondays program in 2023-24. On every Monday, students in grades K-6 will be dismissed at 2 p.m. and students in grades 7-8 at 2:10 p.m. to allow teachers time for professional learning. This dedicated time helps teachers implement new curriculum resources, improve their instructional practice and better provide students with high-quality learning experiences.

Curriculum Night

Curriculum Night is a time for parents to meet as a group with their children’s teachers to learn about the curriculum for the various grade levels and ask questions.

Sept. 5 6-7:30 p.m. Belle Aire, Henry Puffer, Highland, Lester, Pierce Downer, Whittier

Sept. 7, 6-7:30 p.m. El Sierra, Fairmount, Indian Trail, Hillcrest, Kingsley

Sept. 12, 6-7:30 p.m. Herrick 7th Grade

Sept. 13. 6-7:30 p.m. O’Neill

Sept. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. Herrick 8th Grade

Sept. 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Grove Children’s Preschool at Indian Trail

Sept. 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Grove Children’s Preschool at Henry Puffer Gifted

School Supply Lists

Visit District 58′s School Supply Lists page.

Health Examination, Immunization Requirements

View student health examination and immunization requirements (Spanish). There are specific requirements for students entering preschool, kindergarten, second grade and sixth grade, as well as for all new students. Visit the Health Services page for more information. Please note that these vaccinations and/or health examinations are required by state law.

Registration information

Learn more about District 58 student registration. Plus, access the below links to pay fees.

Pushcoin (Pay K-8 registration fees)

E-pay (For preschool tuition)

Bus Routes

Visit the bus route webpage. It will be updated for the 2023-24 school year during the week of Aug. 21.

Before- and After-School Care

District 58 partners with Champions to provide onsite before- and after-school care at its elementary schools. In addition, several schools partner with outside childcare organizations to provide transportation to and from these locations. Please contact your individual school for more information.

Family Resources

Visit the Family Resources page to access information regarding communications, fees and fee waivers, student accident insurance and more.

Teacher Assignments

District 58 will post their child’s teacher assignment/class schedule for the 2023-24 school year on the PowerSchool Parent Portal in mid-August 2023. Please check back later for the specific date.

Kindergarten/New Families

Visit the Kindergarten Resource page for helpful kindergarten information. Some of the information on this page will also be helpful for new/transfer families as well.

McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act

View information about the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act and enrolling in school and receiving transportation if you are homeless or lack a fixed, regular or adequate nighttime residence.