Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Colin Doyle, Downers Grove North, baseball, junior

Name: Colin Doyle

School: Downers Grove North, junior

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Doyle struck out 12 in a complete-game four-hit shutout of Lyons.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Willowbrook gymnastics’ Jae Newman, York track and field’s Jillian Booth and Nazareth baseball’s Landon Thome.

Here is Doyle’s Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

That game last week vs Lyons looked like a really good outing for you. What was working for you?

Doyle: Last week I was able to throw three pitches for strikes. The fastball, slider, and splitter were all within the zone consistently and that just helped keep the hitters off balance.

How has the season gone otherwise?

Doyle: So far the season has gone pretty well. The team has been competitive and we have the No. 4 seed in our sectional. We are looking to make a run. Individually I am just trying to get better every outing and it has been a lot of fun.

How are you a better pitcher than you were as a sophomore?

Doyle: I would say my confidence is a lot higher. That helps knowing I am a better pitcher than last year. Also my velo has ticked up and my arsenal has definetly gotten better.

As a multi-sport athlete how do you make the transition from basketball to baseball?

Doyle: During basketball I keep training for baseball throughout the winter season, so when spring comes around I am still ready to go. Basketball can be time consuming in season but it is a lot of fun.

You’re obviously a tall guy but you seem to have a pretty repeatable smooth delivery, how have you managed to develop that?

Doyle: I have worked with BSF up in Bensenville this past year and they have really helped refine my mechanics. Logan Schmitt is the pitching coach up there and he helps a ton with keep the mechanics where they need to be.

Do you have any baseball superstitions?

Doyle: No I wouldnt say I have any superstitions, I just go out there and play.

Do you have an MLB pitcher you like to watch?

Doyle: I am a Mets fan, so Jacob Degrom has been one of my favorites for a long time. Nolan Mclean is a current Met who is a lot of fun. And then Paul Skenes is so talented.