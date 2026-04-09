Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Annie Fitzgerald, Benet, soccer, senior

Name: Annie Fitzgerald

School: Benet, senior

Sport: Soccer

Why she was selected: Fitzgerald scored two goals and had an assist in a win over Nazareth.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Montini softball’s Aubry Raffen, Downers Grove South baseball’s James Sobkowiak and Nazareth baseball’s Landon Thome.

Here is Fitzgerald’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How are you feeling about the start of the season?

Fitzgerald: I’m super excited about the way we started the season. We are 6-0 at the moment and have outscored our opponents 32-4. From the first day of tryouts all the girls on the team clicked, and I knew I was going to be a part of something special. Every single person on our roster is capable of stepping up in big moments and delivering for the team, and it’s awesome that we have shown that from the beginning. Looking forward to what’s ahead!

I think I saw you’re back to Benet’s team after playing club. What made you decide to return? How do you fit in the team?

Fitzgerald: I played club soccer with Chicago Inter ECNL my junior year because I wanted to spend as much time as I could getting better to prepare myself to compete at a Division I level. My coaches at Chicago Inter have given me amazing opportunities to develop as a person and player. I wanted to return to Benet soccer for a number of reasons: enjoy my last semester of high school representing Benet Academy on the field, to spend time with my friends, and I felt as though the coaches, my teammates and I had some unfinished business! As a captain this year I have made it my goal to help the team as much as possible. I have always tried to lead with encouragement and love to cheer my teammates on. So far, I’m proud of how I’ve produced, but I know it’s going to take a lot more to win a championship at the end of the season. But I’m confident in myself and in the team - we have what it takes!

This team has a lot of talented girls back from a conference and regional champion. What’s the goals for this team, how good can it be?

Fitzgerald: It was great to see how fast the new and returning players connected and learned how each person on the team plays. Coach Oconer and Coach U have had so much success over the years, and always set the bar high. Starting the season six games unbeaten is a huge accomplishment. We’ve already got a plaque from the Wheaton North tournament under our belt, but I believe we are only scratching the surface!

How did you get started in soccer? Did you ever do other sports?

Fitzgerald: The quote from Ronaldhino, “I learned all about life with a ball at my feet” certainly holds true for me. I’ve been playing soccer since I was in kindergarten and have loved it ever since. I have always had a love for basketball as well. However, in eighth grade, I had a shoulder injury that prevented me from playing basketball in high school. My dad is actually a teacher and the girls freshman basketball coach here at Benet. While that realization that I wouldn’t play for my dad wearing the Benet uniform was sad, it gave me an opportunity to work even more at soccer. In the end though, I’m grateful how it worked out, because soccer has always been my first love (don’t tell my dad I said that).

How did you decide to commit to Loyola? What do you plan to study there?

Fitzgerald: My family and my faith are two of the most important things in my life. And in playing at Loyola University Chicago, I can have both. A big factor for me in my commitment process was if my family would be able to come watch me play. They have always been on the sideline in any condition, no matter how many miles away the game was, and having them there to watch me play at the college level means everything to me. Perhaps the deciding factor in my decision to commit to Loyola, though, was the fact that I met Sister Jean on my visit. Sister Jean, even after her passing, continues to be a legend on campus, and being able to talk to her was a surreal moment. It happened unexpectedly, but I think that was a sure-tell sign from God that I belonged at Loyola. The coaches at Loyola also were a big factor in the decision. I committed under coach Angela Steveskie and her staff, who were amazing to me throughout my recruitment process. Now, the connections I have made with head coach Jon Sandoval and his staff make me so excited to attend Loyola, because I know I will be valued as a person, student, and player. I plan to study Kinesiology and Exercise Science with a minor in Education at Loyola!