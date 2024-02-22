Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Genevieve Herion, Downers Grove co-op, gymnastics, junior

Name: Genevieve Herion

School: Downers Grove co-op, junior

Sport: Gymnastics

Why she was selected: Herion won the balance beam and was fifth in the all-around for team runner-up Downers Grove co-op at the girls gymnastics state meet.

Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

So, second place at state with a very different team from last year’s state championship team. How do you feel about it?

Herion: I am so proud of my team. I’m so proud of how my team handled the pressure at state this year. We’re very proud of second place and how everyone did.

What’s your thoughts on how you did in all-around and beam?

Herion: I feel great about how I finished at the state meet this year. There was a lot of great competition this year and being in the top 10 was an honor. I’m most proud of my performance in the beam final. I really focused on being more confident on beam this year.

Did this season surprise you with such a new team?

Herion: No, it didn’t surprise me because I saw how hard everyone worked in the gym all season. We set goals that we were focused on achieving together. My coach saw the potential in us to be great.

So besides gymnastics, any other interests you spend a lot of time with?

Herion: I spend time with my family and friends a lot.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Herion: My favorite class is psychology because I find it interesting to learn about human behavior.