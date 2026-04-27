GPS Parent Series to explore value of sensory play May 6

The GPS Parent Series on May 6 will present child development specialists Deborah Farmer Kris and Tracy Patton in an early childhood event titled “Awe-Seeking and Mess-Making: The Science of Wonder and Sensory Play to Help Kids Thrive” at noon and 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for information on special event watch parties and the links to these webinars.

Awe is the feeling we get in the presence of surprise or wonder, and in everyday moments such feelings provide significant health benefits and foster strong relationships.

By understanding the benefits of awe and incorporating awe-seeking behaviors into playtime and downtime, parents can help children become more curious, motivated and emotionally regulated.

Author Farmer Kris will come to GPS with strategies to foster these positive emotions and offer the latest research about how kids learn and grow. She will share tips for parents and guardians to spark awe-inspiring moments that enhance empathy, patience and creativity in children.

Patton will join in the conversation to discuss ways to incorporate awe into play and mess-making. Her approach can help slow down childhood, create rituals that nurture connection and stress tolerance, and make family time a priority.

Farmer Kris is a child development expert and the author of “Raising Awe-Seekers: How the Science of Wonder Helps Our Kids Thrive,” and the “I See You” board-book series.

She has appeared on numerous media outlets including CNN, PBS KIDS, NPR’s Mindshift, “The Washington Post” and Oprah Daily. Farmer Kris is currently an expert advisor for the PBS KIDS show, “Carl the Collector.”

Patton has spent over 25 years in early childhood as a child development specialist, nationally recognized parent educator, childhood grief facilitator and safe sleep advocate. She created Once Upon Some Messy Fun to share her passion for making a mess and her knowledge that literacy and sensory activities opens doors to all areas of development.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668. Continuing education credits are available.