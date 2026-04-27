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Students participate in DuPage County Sustainable Design Challenge

DuPage County has received a Distinguished Budget Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the fiscal year 2024 budget, starting Dec. 1, 2023.

(Image provided by DuPage County)

By Shaw Local News Network

Students from several DuPage County high schools recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Sustainable Design Challenge by displaying their green building projects to the public at DuPage County’s Administration Building in Wheaton.

Sponsored by DuPage County Stormwater Management and coordinated by SCARCE, the annual event encourages students to construct building and landscape models using environmental and water-friendly design practices.

Participating high schools included York Community, Glenbard East Lake Park, Hinsdale Central and Waubonsie Valley.

Competitors presented models of their landscape and building designs and explained the various elements that saved energy, preserved the environment and contributed to sustainability goals.

Local professionals working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields served as judges, evaluating the students’ designs, presentations and innovation. Students were also taken on a tour of green infrastructure practices used throughout DuPage County’s campus.

DuPage CountyEnvironmentSustainabilitySchoolsWheatonDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois