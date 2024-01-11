January 11, 2024
Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Julia Benjamin, Glenbard West, basketball, junior

By Joshua Welge
Glenbard West junior Julia Benjamin

Name: Julia Benjamin

School: Glenbard West, junior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Benjamin scored 17 points for the Hilltoppers in a 62-42 win over New Trier at the Grow the Game Showcase.

Benjamin was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.

Welge: Your team is, I believe, 18-3 right now. Has the season met or exceeded your expectations? To what do you attribute your team’s great success?

Benjamin: This season, my team and I have beyond exceeded our expectations we had at the beginning of the season. We knew we had some of the best chemistry a team could have. However, we couldn’t see the full potential on the skills side of the game. The strongest attribute I possess for my team is my shooting ability, as well as my energy, being able to pick up my teammates when they are struggling and keep us all together as a team when things begin to go wrong.

Welge: The Grow the Game event last week, what has it meant to be a part of it the last few years?

Benjamin: It means so much to me representing female athletes, specifically women’s basketball players. It really means so much more than I could ever describe through words. Women’s basketball has been growing so much and this is yet another piece to add to this amazing journey of women’s basketball.

Welge: What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Benjamin: The main goals we talk about as a team and program at the beginning of every season is to win 20 games and win a regional championship. I know we can achieve both this season. Looking beyond that, I believe this team has what it takes to go even further than just that regional championship. We want that conference title and I believe we can do it. I can’t wait to see what my team and I can do the rest of this season.

Welge: If you were not playing basketball, what sport do you think you’d play? Have you played other sports?

Benjamin: I would be playing baseball. I played soccer and baseball both for 11 years. I enjoyed all of it all the time. No matter how busy the spring season got, I loved every minute of it and I never wanted to quit any sport. One of the hardest decisions I had to make was choosing to begin to play AAU basketball over baseball or soccer my freshman year, that I could not decide so I continued to play both soccer and basketball during my freshman year spring season.

Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete?

Benjamin: I have always loved watching the Cubs and the Bulls, no matter how bad they both have become, watching and cheering on these two Chicago teams will be one thing I will never fail to do.

Welge: Do you know yet what you want to study in college?

Benjamin: I want to study something within the medical field. I have always wanted to be a surgeon. However, unfortunately, school has never been my strong suit. So the debate between achieving a nursing degree or beginning pre-med at the beginning of college has been a challenging battle to decide as it remains undecided for me.

Welge: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Benjamin: Favorite movie has always been “Jaws,” go-to movie when I’m sick for sure. Favorite TV show is “Greys Anatomy.” Never fails to entertain me.

Welge: Do you have a favorite food or meal?

Benjamin: Spaghetti and garlic bread.

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.