Girls golf: Jenna Shilts helps Benet capture second consecutive regional title

CAROL STREAM – Collective smiles while holding a first-place regional plaque tells plenty of the story on how the day transpired for Benet’s girls golf team.
The Redwings, who won a regional team title last year, repeated as champions again on Thursday with a 318 collective finish at Bloomingdale Golf Club. Redwings senior Jenna Shilts, also a medalist last year, stormed ahead of the field for a convincing one under-par 70 score.
Audrey Wake (79), Audrey Simkus (84), Kerregan Reilly (85), Reina Maceren (88) and Isabelle Grane (95) rounded out Benet’s banner day.
Between elite talent, dedication in practice and performing when it counts, it’s all come together for Benet in the final weeks of the season.
“I think it’s a combination of competitive spirit; they’re not as much competing against each other as being for each other,” Benet coach Michael Bremner said. “They want to perform well because they know that by contributing what they can to the team and doing as well as they can, then the team has a chance to advance.”
“That’s been a goal of ours: Is to win this regional, get in the sectional, hopefully advance in the sectional [and go from there],” Bremner continued.
Shilts, who was named the East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year, had three birdies and an eagle to highlight her day.
“I think she’s a really talented player. I think that’s a big part of it [her top scores]. But, honestly, I think [it’s] her work ethic and competitive spirit,” Bremer said. “We came out here this weekend and practiced...even after we finished that and she played well in the practice round, she was talking about – the weather prevented it – trying to get back out [last] Monday or Tuesday afternoon just to see the course again.
“A person whose less competitive might think to themselves: ‘She’s going to advance anyway; whether our team does or not, she would.’ But, she wanted to do as best she could for the team and she also thought she had a decent chance in medaling today. Then she came out and did it.”
St. Francis (334) and Wheaton North (342) were the other full teams advancing to sectionals next week.
The Spartans were paced by perennial top scorer Emmy Hollarbush with her 77, followed by Bridget Brennan (85), Cali Simpson (86), Leah Grivetti (86), Elizabeth Hornicak (88) and Molly Brennan (96).
Wheaton North was paced by senior Bridget Craig’s 74, followed by Maddy Schultz (85), Lizzie Elftmann (91), Abby Lucas (92), Lucy Rutgens (95) and Zoey Bohmer (96).
Sustaining the consistency for Hollarbush stems from solid practice habits, and a having a focused mindset.
“Getting in the mindset that I’m just going to give it my all today,” Hollarbush said. “Even after a bad shot, putting everything into it and [keep going]. I do get a little nervous before each time, then, I just take it hole-by-hole and shot-by-shot. Even after a bad shot, I just re-set my mind and re-set my game and keep going from there That helps me a lot.
“Our team has been doing really awesome. All the girls have really come together and improved over the season. [Plus] really given it their all each time and done really well, especially today, they played really well.”
As a program, St. Francis took second at the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference championship last week.
“They’re very motivated. They want to win,” Spartans coach Hayley Jefferson said. “They come to practice every day knowing what they have to work on individually. I kind of lead with that for practices. I don’t necessarily make them all do the same thing every time. We lead with what they need to work on. I think that’s what gets us through each week. They’re so good about knowing what they need.”
Ten individuals also advanced to sectionals. St. Charles North will send Hanna Kizman (84), Rylee Huddleston (86), Simran Mani (87) and Jakelyn Leycock (87).
Naperville North sends Georgia Riley (84), Alex Yaeger (86) and Addyson Ciganek (87).
Glenbard North qualified two in Nicole McGuire (81) and Angel Nguyen (86).
Junior Manuela Ramirez (76) was the lone individual moving forward in the state series for St. Charles East.
“I’m very proud of myself right now,” Ramirez said. “I had a good round. It was a tough start, but finished strong. I think, for me, having a good energy is a big thing. If you’re positive, you’re going to get better. It means a lot to me to go. I wish my team would’ve been with me.”