Lemont's Madison Weil (left) gets by Crystal Lake Central's Mia Murphy Friday, June 5, 2026, during their IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game at North Central College in Naperville. (Mark Busch)

Here is the 2026 Suburban Life All-Area girls soccer team.

Glenbard West senior Hana Allen (Photo provided by Glenbard West Athletics )

Hana Allen, Glenbard West, senior, defender: Committed to St. Louis. Three-time All-State selection was Glenbard West’s Female Athlete of the Year. Allen scored three goals and recorded five assists. Three-time captain was all-tournament at Wheaton North.

Lyons senior Anna Bigenwald (Photo provided by Lyons Athletics )

Anna Bigenwald, Lyons, senior, goalkeeper: Committed to Loyola. In 20 games allowed just 11 goals with 12 shutouts, posting a 15-3-3 record. All-sectional honorable mention, all-conference and honorable mention Ed Watson Naperville Invite.

Wheaton Warrenville South junior Kelsey Clousing (Photo provided by Wheaton Warrenville South Athletics )

Kelsey Clousing, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, midfielder/forward: DuKane Conference Player of the Year and All-State pick recorded program records for goals in a season with 34, most assists in a season with 23 and most points in leading Tigers to sectional championship.

Hinsdale South junior Brynn Diedrich (Photo provided by Hinsdale South Athletics )

Brynn Diedrich, Hinsdale South, junior, forward: Committed to Utah, where she will play next year after graduating early. This season set school records for goals in a season with 44, most assists in a career with 74 and most points in a career with 306. This season had the 44 goals, with 19 assists and 107 points. All-State pick was United Soccer Coaches All-Region contender.

York senior Jordan Ebner (Photo provided by York Athletic)

Jordan Ebner, York, senior, forward: Three-year starter recorded 20 goals and seven assists. All-conference and all-sectional pick was also academic all-conference.

Benet senior Annie Fitzgerald (Photo provided by Benet Athletics)

Annie Fitzgerald, Benet, senior, midfielder/forward: Committed to Loyola. East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year scored 20 goals and also had 13 assists to lead Benet to sectional final. All-State pick was named to Wheaton North Kickoff all-tournament team.

Hinsdale Central sophomore Gabby Gjeldum (Photo provided by Hinsdale Central Athletics)

Gabby Gjeldum, Hinsdale Central, sophomore, goalkeeper: All-State pick recorded seven shutouts and had 0.5 goals against average in helping lead Hinsdale Central to sectional title. Plainfield Classic Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Lemont's Gabriela Kuruc (Photo provided by Lemont Athletics )

Gabriela Kuruc, Lemont, junior, midfielder: Committed to UIC. South Suburban Conference Blue Division Player of the Year and All-State pick scored 32 goals with eight assists for Lemont team that finished fourth in the state in Class 2A.

Timothy Christian junior Mia Schilf (Photo provided by Timothy Christian Athletics )

Mia Schilf, Timothy Christian, junior, midfielder: Schilf scored 19 goals and also recorded 16 assists to lead Timothy Christian to fourth place in Class 1A.

St. Francis' Lorraine Surina (Photo provided by St. Francis Athletics )

Lorraine Surina, St. Francis, junior, forward: Also a varsity volleyball player, Surina scored 21 goals and had four assists to help lead the Spartans to third place in Class 3A.

Lemont freshman Madison Weil (Photo provided by Lemont Athletics )

Madison Weil, Lemont, freshman, forward: All-State and all-conference pick scored 25 goals with 26 assists for Lemont team that finished fourth in the state in Class 2A.

Honorable Mention

Dayami Arias, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, midfielder; Chase Bergeson, Lemont, senior, midfielder; Megan Bergman, Benet, junior, midfielder; Piper Bingham, Hinsdale Central, senior, forward; Carolina Capizzi, Lyons, senior, midfielder; Emily DiTomasso, Hinsdale Central, junior, midfielder; Emma Gronlund, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, midfielder; Callie Hardtke, Glenbard South, senior, midfielder; Caroline Kiesler, St. Francis, junior, midfielder; Gianna Lamb, Downers Grove South, junior, midfielder; Charlotte Lowe, Willowbrook, senior, defender; Zibby Michaelson, Lyons, senior, forward; Maggie Quinn, York, senior, midfielder/defender; Kennedy Ruff, Hinsdale South, senior, midfielder; Quinn Sansone, Fenwick, sophomore, midfielder; Andriana Soupos, York, senior, midfielder; Chloe Trinkl, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, defender; Ivana Vukas, Benet, senior, midfielder/forward; Delaney Yurchak, Downers Grove South, freshman, forward.