Here is the 2026 Suburban Life All-Area girls soccer team.
Hana Allen, Glenbard West, senior, defender: Committed to St. Louis. Three-time All-State selection was Glenbard West’s Female Athlete of the Year. Allen scored three goals and recorded five assists. Three-time captain was all-tournament at Wheaton North.
Anna Bigenwald, Lyons, senior, goalkeeper: Committed to Loyola. In 20 games allowed just 11 goals with 12 shutouts, posting a 15-3-3 record. All-sectional honorable mention, all-conference and honorable mention Ed Watson Naperville Invite.
Kelsey Clousing, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, midfielder/forward: DuKane Conference Player of the Year and All-State pick recorded program records for goals in a season with 34, most assists in a season with 23 and most points in leading Tigers to sectional championship.
Brynn Diedrich, Hinsdale South, junior, forward: Committed to Utah, where she will play next year after graduating early. This season set school records for goals in a season with 44, most assists in a career with 74 and most points in a career with 306. This season had the 44 goals, with 19 assists and 107 points. All-State pick was United Soccer Coaches All-Region contender.
Jordan Ebner, York, senior, forward: Three-year starter recorded 20 goals and seven assists. All-conference and all-sectional pick was also academic all-conference.
Annie Fitzgerald, Benet, senior, midfielder/forward: Committed to Loyola. East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year scored 20 goals and also had 13 assists to lead Benet to sectional final. All-State pick was named to Wheaton North Kickoff all-tournament team.
Gabby Gjeldum, Hinsdale Central, sophomore, goalkeeper: All-State pick recorded seven shutouts and had 0.5 goals against average in helping lead Hinsdale Central to sectional title. Plainfield Classic Goalkeeper of the Tournament.
Gabriela Kuruc, Lemont, junior, midfielder: Committed to UIC. South Suburban Conference Blue Division Player of the Year and All-State pick scored 32 goals with eight assists for Lemont team that finished fourth in the state in Class 2A.
Mia Schilf, Timothy Christian, junior, midfielder: Schilf scored 19 goals and also recorded 16 assists to lead Timothy Christian to fourth place in Class 1A.
Lorraine Surina, St. Francis, junior, forward: Also a varsity volleyball player, Surina scored 21 goals and had four assists to help lead the Spartans to third place in Class 3A.
Madison Weil, Lemont, freshman, forward: All-State and all-conference pick scored 25 goals with 26 assists for Lemont team that finished fourth in the state in Class 2A.
Honorable Mention
Dayami Arias, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, midfielder; Chase Bergeson, Lemont, senior, midfielder; Megan Bergman, Benet, junior, midfielder; Piper Bingham, Hinsdale Central, senior, forward; Carolina Capizzi, Lyons, senior, midfielder; Emily DiTomasso, Hinsdale Central, junior, midfielder; Emma Gronlund, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, midfielder; Callie Hardtke, Glenbard South, senior, midfielder; Caroline Kiesler, St. Francis, junior, midfielder; Gianna Lamb, Downers Grove South, junior, midfielder; Charlotte Lowe, Willowbrook, senior, defender; Zibby Michaelson, Lyons, senior, forward; Maggie Quinn, York, senior, midfielder/defender; Kennedy Ruff, Hinsdale South, senior, midfielder; Quinn Sansone, Fenwick, sophomore, midfielder; Andriana Soupos, York, senior, midfielder; Chloe Trinkl, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, defender; Ivana Vukas, Benet, senior, midfielder/forward; Delaney Yurchak, Downers Grove South, freshman, forward.