Ten attorneys apply for open judge seat in 19th Circuit

The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts has informed Chief Judge Daniel B. Shanes that 10 local attorneys submitted applications for the associate judge vacancy in the 19th Judicial Circuit.

The vacancy follows the retirement of the Honorable Luis A. Berrones, associate judge, effective July 31, after many years of dedicated service to the residents of Lake County.

The applicants are L. Kat Allen of Libertyville, Kevin J. Berrill of Lake Forest, Roderick A. Drobinski of Wauconda, Robert A. Money of Wadsworth, Sari W. Montgomery of Riverwoods, Terry A. Mueller of Lake Forest, Madeline Remish of Lake Forest, Ennedy D. Rivera of Highland Park, David M. Spada of Wauconda and Donald R. Tyer of Long Grove.

Over the coming weeks, the candidates will participate in interviews with the circuit judges and be evaluated by the Lake County Bar Association’s Judicial Selection and Retention Committee. As part of that process, the Bar Association will also survey its membership regarding each applicant’s qualifications, temperament, and professional experience.

The Court welcomes public comment throughout this evaluation period. Written comments may be submitted to the Office of the Chief Judge, Lake County Courthouse, 18 N. County St., Waukegan, IL 60085-4359, and will be accepted through July 1.

Following the completion of interviews, evaluations, and review of public comments, the circuit judges’ nominating committee will select two finalists for consideration. Each circuit judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit will then cast ballots, with the votes submitted to the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts in Springfield for tabulation. Once the results are certified, Chief Judge Shanes will be notified of the candidate receiving a majority of the votes. That individual will be appointed and installed as an associate judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit.