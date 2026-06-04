Improv Playhouse plans ‘Voices of Liberty’ to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary

As America approaches its historic 250th Anniversary, Improv Playhouse is proud to announce the world premiere of “Voices of Liberty,” an original live radio theater celebration of the American story, opening Flag Day Weekend and continuing through Juneteenth and Libertyville Days festivities in downtown Libertyville.

Presented in the style of a classic 1940s live radio broadcast, “Voices of Liberty” weaves historical dramatization, humor, music, cinematic sound design, ensemble storytelling and vintage-style commercial interludes into an experience unlike anything currently being staged in the region.

“I’ve always loved great historical biography and Americana storytelling,” said David Brian Stuart, founder and executive director of Improv Playhouse. “I initially explored licensing works like 1776 and even considered staged readings of famous speeches and historical documents, but ultimately realized this material wanted to live as a radio drama. The format allows America itself to speak through time through taverns, battlefields, immigrant ships, convention halls, front porches, factories, classrooms, churches and family kitchens.”

Written, directed and produced by Stuart, the production brings to life a sweeping tapestry of American voices alongside many of America’s founders, statesmen, immigrants, workers, soldiers, teachers, parents and ordinary citizens whose lives collectively shaped the nation’s improbable and enduring story.

Performed by a 10-person ensemble portraying dozens of characters, the production features vintage-inspired radio theater staging, live sound effects, atmospheric period music, ensemble vocal work and rapid character transitions in the grand tradition of classic American radio broadcasts.

Among the performers is veteran Improv Playhouse actor Renee Johnson, who portrays several characters throughout the production, including celebrated poet Phillis Wheatley.

“When David invited me to be part of ‘Voices of Liberty,’ I immediately felt both excited and humbled,” Johnson said. “To portray Phillis Wheatley, a woman whose words and accomplishments transcended extraordinary barriers, is a tremendous honor. This production reminds us that the American story belongs to many voices, and I’m grateful to help bring some of those voices to life.”

Also featured is actor Redelle Lawrence, a familiar face to audiences of Improv Playhouse’s annual “Last Supper Chronicles” productions. Lawrence portrays several historical figures, including Crispus Attucks and Frederick Douglass.

The production has continued expanding throughout rehearsals, recently adding a new Frederick Douglass scene, additional immigrant storylines, and a multigenerational family thread that grounds the production’s historical sweep in one fictional American family’s journey across generations.

“Voices of Liberty” is recommended for families, couples, students, history enthusiasts, veterans, educators, and audiences of all generations.

The New Improv Playhouse Theater is located at 130 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

“Voices of Liberty” runs 60 to 70 minutes with no intermission. Groups are welcome.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 12 and 19, and at 7 p.m. June 13 and 20.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students. Group and family pack rates are available. Please note that it is cash only at the door.

For information or to buy tickets, visit improvplayhouse.com or call 847-968-4529.