Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon June 9 at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe and Bakery in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $18 a person. A pre-luncheon get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest speaker will be a representative of the Lake County Forest Preserves and the topic will be “Woodpeckers of Lake County.” From the little downy to the larger birds, they are all around us, all seasons.

All retired educators are welcome to attend, and no reservations are necessary.