Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation

The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Jack Cascione, a Bible research specialist, aestheticist, art professor, theologian and author June 8.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is at 7 p.m., and there will be a question-and-answer session at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

Join the group for “The Genesis Symphony of Life.” Cascione will present proof that we have the original 3,500-year-old text of Chapter 1 of Genesis.

For information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.