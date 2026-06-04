Image360 Gurnee under new ownership

Image360 Gurnee, a provider of custom signage and graphic solutions for businesses and organizations in the area, has announced it is now under new ownership.

With Libertyville resident Grahan Cooley at the helm, the company is entering a promising new chapter supported by its founding owners’ dedication and close ties to the Gurnee community and surrounding areas.

“Stepping into this role, my focus is on building on what’s already in place and continuing to deliver for the businesses that rely on us,” Cooley said in a news release. “My background, including my time in the military, has really shaped how I approach business leadership, with an emphasis on consistency and teamwork. Additionally, I’ve always been drawn to environments where you can see the direct impact of your work, and that’s exactly what this business represents. We have an opportunity to keep strengthening relationships in the community while also finding practical ways to operate more efficiently and bring new ideas forward in a way that benefits our customers.”

Cooley is a U.S. Navy veteran who served four years aboard a submarine and completed basic training at nearby Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, he spent more than 16 years in technology, most recently as a business strategy and partner planning lead at Xbox.

He plans to build on Image360 Gurnee’s reputation among customers while introducing practical applications of AI and other leading-edge tools to improve turnaround times, communication and the day-to-day customer experience for local businesses.

Located at 1379 St. Paul Ave, Image360 Gurnee provides custom graphic solutions to businesses, organizations and institutions in the area. From the simplest signage projects to the most complex, trained graphics specialists work closely with clients to maximize the creativity and visual impact of experiential graphics, mobile graphics, wayfinding solutions, ADA signage and promotional displays.

For information about Image360 Gurnee and its services, visit the company’s website at image360gurnee.com or call 847-249-7445.