York baseball upsets No. 1-seeded Willowbrook in regional final: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

York 5, Willowbrook 2

Blake Yankowski, who threw the first 4⅔ innings, and Danny Raible combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the ninth-seeded Dukes upset the top-seeded Warriors in the Class 4A Willowbrook Regional final.

Chris Winton was 3 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for York (16-19), which scored three in the third and two in the seventh for a 5-0 lead, then weathered a late Willowbrook rally. Ben Swanson drove in a run for Willowbrook (29-7), which set a program record for wins this season.

Hinsdale Central 7, Benet 6 (8 innings)

The Red Devils scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, and Patrick Connors scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the eighth in the Class 4A Benet Regional final.

Connors was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI and Owen Sunderson had a triple, run scored and RBI for Hinsdale Central (25-11). Quinn Rooney hit a two-run homer and drove in three and Nathan Cerocke was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Benet (19-15).

Nazareth 10, Timothy Christian 2

Kam Alikhan hit a two-run homer, drove in three and scored two and Landon Thome was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, run scored and two RBIs in the Class 3A Nazareth Regional final as the Roadrunners (27-9) won their ninth straight regional title. Connor McKay struck out four over three innings.

Reavis 4, Lyons 1

Reavis scored three runs in the second inning, aided by two Lyons errors, and the Lions managed just four hits in losing the Class 4A Reavis Regional final.

Tommy Georgelos had a double, triple and drove in the lone run for Lyons (23-12) in the first inning.

IC Catholic Prep 8, Lisle 4

Jeremy Ildefonso struck out 15 over 6⅓ innings, allowing four runs on six hits, and the Knights scored five runs in the first and went on to win the Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional final.

Rafael Garza was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and Evan Madrigal 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Knights (15-18-1).

Montini 4, Hinsdale South 1

Kameron Cox and Drew Chrastka hit solo home runs and Blake Heyer struck out eight over 5⅓ innings, allowing a run on three hits, for the Broncos (24-13) in the Class 3A Montini Regional final.

Maine South 6, Glenbard West 3

Finn Sheeley had a triple, run scored and RBI, but the Hilltoppers (16-21) managed just three hits total in the Class 4A Maine South Regional final.

Solorio 5, Lemont 4

Solorio scored three runs in the top of the seventh and knocked off Lemont in the Class 3A Lemont Regional final.

Mike Preuss struck out three over four innings, allowing a run on three hits, and Luke Marusarz doubled and drove in two runs for Lemont (30-5).

Lake Park 2, Wheaton North 1

Lake Park’s Colton Hardman fired a complete-game four-hitter with seven strikeouts, out-dueling Wheaton North’s Zander Zielinski in the Class 4A Lake Park Regional final.

Zielinski struck out four and allowed two runs, one earned, over six innings for Wheaton North (17-20), and also drove in the Falcons’ lone run.

Fenwick 11, Lake View 1

Michael McMahon was 3 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI and Elliott Bastedo was 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs as the Friars won the Class 3A Fenwick Regional final.

De La Salle 5, Glenbard South 3

The Raiders lost the Class 3 De La Salle Regional final.

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 7, Chicago Christian 0

Madelynn Dinino struck out 11 in a four-hit shutout for the Knights in the Class 2A IC Catholic Sectional final.

Sophia Deoudes was 2 for 5 with a double, run scored and RBI and Leilani Mendez 2 for 2 with a run scored and RBI for the Knights (29-5).

Girls Soccer

St. Francis 2, Wheaton Academy 0

The Spartans won the Class 2A St. Francis Sectional final.

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard West d. Hinsdale South 26-24, 25-11

The Hilltoppers won the Hinsdale South Sectional semifinal.

Bolingbrook d. Glenbard East 26-24, 19-25, 25-21

The Rams lost the Hinsdale South Sectional semifinal.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Rockford Auburn 25-7, 25-20

The Tigers rolled in the Larkin Sectional semifinal.

Wheaton North d. Rockford Guilford 25-20, 25-13

The Falcons won the Larkin Sectional semifinal.

Oak Park-River Forest d. York 25-14, 25-20

The Dukes lost the Argo Sectional semifinal.

Brother Rice d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-12, 25-18

The Bulldogs lost the Argo Sectional semifinal.