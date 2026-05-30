Mila Mardjetko’s 15-strikeout gem leads Lemont to sectional title: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Lemont 4, De La Salle 1

Mila Mardjetko struck out 15 in a complete game three-hitter and Jessica Pontrelli was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, run scored and RBI for Lemont (25-9) in the Class 3A De La Salle Sectional final. McKenzie Purgatorio was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI.

Fenwick 4, Montini 2

Alex Purta doubled in Kyleena Nowinski and Sofia Kateeb with the tying and go-ahead runs in Fenwick’s three-run fifth inning, and the Friars (21-11) rallied to win the Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional final.

Gianna Pescatore was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kateeb struck out eight and allowed four hits for Fenwick.

Cameron Fox hit a two-run homer in the third and struck out seven for Montini (23-10).

Marist 10, Riverside-Brookfield 0 (5 innings)

The RedHawks scored six runs in the first inning and went on to win the Class 4A Marist Sectional final.

Mia Melendez had the lone hit for R-B (27-5).

Girls Soccer

Naperville Central 1, Benet 0

The Redhawks beat the Redwings in the Class 3A Naperville Central Sectional final.

Lemont 2, Providence 1

Lemont won the Class 2A Providence Sectional final.

Timothy Christian 4, F.W. Parker 1

The Trojans won the Class 1A Timothy Christian Sectional final.

Boys Track and Field

IHSA State Meet: Lyons’ Joey Bockwell is in first place in the Class 3A shot put after Friday’s preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University after his throw of 19.27 meters, leading area finalists, while Downers Grove North’s Mac LaForge is in sixth in the discus (51.3).

On the track, Lemont junior Nathan Murray ran the fastest Class 3A 400-meter dash time of 47.68 seconds. York’s Dylan Golomb ran the second-fastest 800 time of 1:54.47, while York (7:44.73), Downers Grove South (7:45.72) and Hinsdale Central (7:46.54) ran the three fastest 4x800 relay times.

Other area Class 3A finalists included Orlando Sandoval in the 1,600 (sixth, 1:54.96), Morton’s Alex Rodriguez in the 1,600 (third, 4:11.76), Downers Grove North’s Philip Cupial in the 1,600 (sixth, 4:12.36), Glenbard West’s Benjamin Schoettle in the 110 hurdles (second, 13.96), Hinsdale Central in the 4x400 relay (3:18.35), Downers Grove North in the 4x800 relay (sixth, 7:47.12) and Willowbrook’s Otis Powell in the high jump (1.93 meters).

Area Class 2A finalists included Glenbard South’s Thomas Jochum (ninth, 4:17.52), Wheaton Academy’s Griffin Schlenbecker in pole vault (1.9), Glenbard South’s Kyle Quaid-Bowman in the pole vault (4.3)

Boys Tennis

IHSA State Tournament: Timothy Christian sophomore Hudson Tseng advanced to the Class 1A singles state championship match with two wins Friday.

Tseng beat Latin’s Mark Tismensky 6-1, 6-1 and St. Francis’ Umar Bajwa 6-3, 6-1.

Meanwhile in Class 2A, Hinsdale Central’s Kyle McCain and Nicholas Marringa advanced to the doubles final. The Red Devils’ pair won their quarterfinal match in straight sets, then beat New Trier’s Dane Bozic and James Scallan 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in the semifinal match.

Boys Lacrosse

Glenbard West 10, York 5

The Hilltoppers won the Conant Sectional final.

Lincoln-Way West 13, Lemont 5

Lemont lost the Lincoln-Way West Sectional final.

St. Ignatius 18, Hinsdale Central 4

The Red Devils lost the Oak Forest Sectional final.

Wheaton Academy 12, Downers Grove South 6

The Warriors won the St. Francis Sectional final.

Girls Lacrosse

Hinsdale Central 20, Nazareth 6

The Red Devils won the Maine South Sectional final.

York 17, Benet 6

The Dukes won the Hoffman Estates Sectional final.