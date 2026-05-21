Downers Grove North softball wins regional semifinal: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Downers Grove North 6, Argo 0

Jenna Gordon and Sophia Lawson combined on a five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts, four apiece, and Lawson also drove in two runs for the Trojans (14-18) in the Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinal. Mia Havrilla was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Benet 8, Neuqua Valley 3

The Redwings scored four runs in the fourth to rally from a 3-0 deficit and went on to win the Class 4A Oswego Regional semifinal.

Lanie Rosner was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Avery Burns 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Despina Patos 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI for Benet (19-16).

Wheaton Warrenville South 5, Waubonsie Valley 2

Avery Arnold struck out eight and Lily Bobor had two doubles and two RBIs for the Tigers in the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional semifinal. Becca Chaney had a double and drove in two.

Riverside-Brookfield 15, Kenwood 0 (3 innings)

At the Class 4A Lyons Regional semifinal, Amelia Pytel struck out nine in three no-hit innings, Trinity Stevenson had three doubles and three runs scored and Mia Melendez hit a three-run homer for the Bulldogs (25-4).

Lyons 3, Reavis 1

The Lions won the Class 4A Lyons Regional semifinal.

Nazareth 19, Chicago Kelly 0

The Roadrunners won the Class 3A Mother McAuley Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South 24, Chicago Washington 0

The Hornets won the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.

Richards 10, Morton 0

The Mustangs lost the Class 4A St. Laurence Regional semifinal.

Baseball

IC Catholic Prep 12, West Chicago 3

The Knights scored seven runs in the fourth and went on to the nonconference win in Elmhurst.

Evan Madrigal was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Rafael Garza was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Jacob Dominick 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for the Knights (13-18-1).

Riverside-Brookfield 4, Larkin 2

Connor Dominick was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Eli Costello 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Aidan Polich struck out eight over 6⅓ innings for the Bulldogs (20-9, 13-6 Upstate Eight) allowing two unearned runs on six hits.

Downers Grove North 4, Addison Trail 2

Will Tomy struck out five over six innings and Sam Marshall drove in two runs for the Trojans (20-12) in Downers Grove.

Downers Grove South 18, Glenbard East 0 (3 innings)

The Mustangs scored 13 runs in the second inning and went on to the nonconference win.

Billy Skweres was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Justin McLain 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Downers Grove South (20-12).

Brother Rice 3, Lemont 2

Ethan Kelby was 2 for 3 with an RBI double with two outs in the seventh for Lemont (28-4), whose late rally came up short. Lemont pitchers Dylan Jones and Mike Preuss combined to allow just five hits in the loss.

Joliet Catholic 10, St. Francis 0 (5 innings)

Matthew Griffin, Joey Zagotta and Nicholas Zagotta had hits for St. Francis (15-18).

Girls Soccer

Lyons 9, Kenwood 0

The Lions won the Class 3A Lyons Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove North 5, Reavis 0

The Trojans won the Class 3A Lyons Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Warrenville South 9, Glenbard North 0

The Tigers won the Class 3A WW South Regional semifinal.

Wheaton North 4, Elgin 1

The Falcons won the Class 3A WW South Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South 7, Montini 0

The Hornets won the Class 2A Solorio Regional semifinal.

Glenbard South 1, Solorio 0

The Raiders won the Class 2A Solorio Regional semifinal.

St. Francis 9, Back of the Yards 0

The Spartans won the Class 2A Argo Regional semifinal.

Westmont 7, Air Force Academy 0

the Sentinels won the Class 1A Trinity Regional semifinal.