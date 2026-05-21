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Downers Grove North softball wins regional semifinal: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

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By Joshua Welge

Softball

Downers Grove North 6, Argo 0

Jenna Gordon and Sophia Lawson combined on a five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts, four apiece, and Lawson also drove in two runs for the Trojans (14-18) in the Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinal. Mia Havrilla was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Benet 8, Neuqua Valley 3

The Redwings scored four runs in the fourth to rally from a 3-0 deficit and went on to win the Class 4A Oswego Regional semifinal.

Lanie Rosner was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Avery Burns 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Despina Patos 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI for Benet (19-16).

Wheaton Warrenville South 5, Waubonsie Valley 2

Avery Arnold struck out eight and Lily Bobor had two doubles and two RBIs for the Tigers in the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional semifinal. Becca Chaney had a double and drove in two.

Riverside-Brookfield 15, Kenwood 0 (3 innings)

At the Class 4A Lyons Regional semifinal, Amelia Pytel struck out nine in three no-hit innings, Trinity Stevenson had three doubles and three runs scored and Mia Melendez hit a three-run homer for the Bulldogs (25-4).

Lyons 3, Reavis 1

The Lions won the Class 4A Lyons Regional semifinal.

Nazareth 19, Chicago Kelly 0

The Roadrunners won the Class 3A Mother McAuley Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South 24, Chicago Washington 0

The Hornets won the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.

Richards 10, Morton 0

The Mustangs lost the Class 4A St. Laurence Regional semifinal.

Baseball

IC Catholic Prep 12, West Chicago 3

The Knights scored seven runs in the fourth and went on to the nonconference win in Elmhurst.

Evan Madrigal was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Rafael Garza was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Jacob Dominick 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for the Knights (13-18-1).

Riverside-Brookfield 4, Larkin 2

Connor Dominick was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Eli Costello 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Aidan Polich struck out eight over 6⅓ innings for the Bulldogs (20-9, 13-6 Upstate Eight) allowing two unearned runs on six hits.

Downers Grove North 4, Addison Trail 2

Will Tomy struck out five over six innings and Sam Marshall drove in two runs for the Trojans (20-12) in Downers Grove.

Downers Grove South 18, Glenbard East 0 (3 innings)

The Mustangs scored 13 runs in the second inning and went on to the nonconference win.

Billy Skweres was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Justin McLain 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Downers Grove South (20-12).

Brother Rice 3, Lemont 2

Ethan Kelby was 2 for 3 with an RBI double with two outs in the seventh for Lemont (28-4), whose late rally came up short. Lemont pitchers Dylan Jones and Mike Preuss combined to allow just five hits in the loss.

Joliet Catholic 10, St. Francis 0 (5 innings)

Matthew Griffin, Joey Zagotta and Nicholas Zagotta had hits for St. Francis (15-18).

Girls Soccer

Lyons 9, Kenwood 0

The Lions won the Class 3A Lyons Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove North 5, Reavis 0

The Trojans won the Class 3A Lyons Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Warrenville South 9, Glenbard North 0

The Tigers won the Class 3A WW South Regional semifinal.

Wheaton North 4, Elgin 1

The Falcons won the Class 3A WW South Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South 7, Montini 0

The Hornets won the Class 2A Solorio Regional semifinal.

Glenbard South 1, Solorio 0

The Raiders won the Class 2A Solorio Regional semifinal.

St. Francis 9, Back of the Yards 0

The Spartans won the Class 2A Argo Regional semifinal.

Westmont 7, Air Force Academy 0

the Sentinels won the Class 1A Trinity Regional semifinal.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.