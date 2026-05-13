Landon Thome, Gavin Hartigan homer in Nazareth win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Nazareth 10, Westmont 1

Gavin Hartigan and Landon Thome homered to pace the Roadrunners’ 13-hit attack in La Grange Park. Thome was 3 for 3 with a homer, double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Hartigan was 3 for 4 with the homer, two runs scored and two RBIs. Four pitchers combined on a five-hitter for Nazareth (20-9).

Glenbard West 11, York 6

The Hilltoppers scored four runs in the first and answered York’s six-run second with six in the bottom half for the West Suburban Silver win.

Max Bakken was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Mason Flaherty and Nate Frazier each had two hits and two runs scored and Jack Walti a solo homer for Glenbard West (15-15, 7-10).

Chris Winton was 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for York (11-15, 5-9).

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Lake Park 3

AJ Rogers was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and struck out five over 6⅓ innings to lead the visiting Tigers (13-12-1, 6-10 DuKane Conference). Jacob Conover had a single, double and run scored and Blake Snyder a triple, run scored and RBI for WW South.

Hinsdale South 7, Leyden 3

Frank Waitkus was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Taylor Mazur was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Hornets (11-17, 8-6 West Suburban Gold) in Darien.

Marmion 13, IC Catholic Prep 3

The visiting Cadets scored seven runs in the third and went on to the win in Elmhurst. Jack Dominick was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for the Knights (11-17-1).

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 16, Ridgewood 5

Mia Melendez was 3 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored, Elizabeth Ryzewski 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Abigail Krueger had two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored for the visiting Bulldogs (23-2, 13-1 Upstate Eight Conference).

IC Catholic Prep 12, Christian Liberty 0 (5 innings)

Sophia Deoudes was 2 for 2 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Lexi Hoffman was 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs for the Knights (25-5) in Elmhurst.

Girls Soccer

Providence 3, Wheaton Academy 0

Norah Pennings made five saves in goal for Wheaton Academy (10-5-5).

Boys Volleyball

Willowbrook d. Proviso East 25-21, 25-21

Matt Ciesinski had 10 kills, Evan Kase six digs and Andrew Schrader and Ryan Franz 11 assists each for Willowbrook.