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Landon Thome, Gavin Hartigan homer in Nazareth win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Nazareth Academy logo

Nazareth Academy logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Nazareth 10, Westmont 1

Gavin Hartigan and Landon Thome homered to pace the Roadrunners’ 13-hit attack in La Grange Park. Thome was 3 for 3 with a homer, double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Hartigan was 3 for 4 with the homer, two runs scored and two RBIs. Four pitchers combined on a five-hitter for Nazareth (20-9).

Glenbard West 11, York 6

The Hilltoppers scored four runs in the first and answered York’s six-run second with six in the bottom half for the West Suburban Silver win.

Max Bakken was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Mason Flaherty and Nate Frazier each had two hits and two runs scored and Jack Walti a solo homer for Glenbard West (15-15, 7-10).

Chris Winton was 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for York (11-15, 5-9).

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Lake Park 3

AJ Rogers was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and struck out five over 6⅓ innings to lead the visiting Tigers (13-12-1, 6-10 DuKane Conference). Jacob Conover had a single, double and run scored and Blake Snyder a triple, run scored and RBI for WW South.

Hinsdale South 7, Leyden 3

Frank Waitkus was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Taylor Mazur was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Hornets (11-17, 8-6 West Suburban Gold) in Darien.

Marmion 13, IC Catholic Prep 3

The visiting Cadets scored seven runs in the third and went on to the win in Elmhurst. Jack Dominick was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for the Knights (11-17-1).

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 16, Ridgewood 5

Mia Melendez was 3 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored, Elizabeth Ryzewski 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Abigail Krueger had two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored for the visiting Bulldogs (23-2, 13-1 Upstate Eight Conference).

IC Catholic Prep 12, Christian Liberty 0 (5 innings)

Sophia Deoudes was 2 for 2 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Lexi Hoffman was 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs for the Knights (25-5) in Elmhurst.

Girls Soccer

Providence 3, Wheaton Academy 0

Norah Pennings made five saves in goal for Wheaton Academy (10-5-5).

Boys Volleyball

Willowbrook d. Proviso East 25-21, 25-21

Matt Ciesinski had 10 kills, Evan Kase six digs and Andrew Schrader and Ryan Franz 11 assists each for Willowbrook.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.