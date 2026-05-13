Blake Heyer blanks St. Francis, strikes out 12 in Montini’s 7-0 win

Montini already clinched the outright Chicago Catholic White Conference title by beating St. Francis on Monday. But it didn’t take Tuesday’s rematch in Lombard any less seriously, even if it was pouring rain until the third inning.

It was all business for the Broncos during their 7-0 win until they opened the box containing their conference championship T-shirts, which they promptly put on for the home fans whom they greeted and signed autographs for on the field afterward.

Montini (20-10, 13-1) hopped on the back of Holy Cross-bound right-handed pitcher Blake Heyer, who struck out 12 batters and gave up three hits and one walk over six shutout innings. Four hitters fanned twice against him, and he struck out the side twice.

Heyer’s only real trouble came when he put runners on first and second with one out in the first. That changed when left fielder Nathan Ramirez, who will play at McKendree next season, made a diving catch on a Matthew Griffin fly ball before beginning a 7-4-3 relay that doubled a runner off first to end the inning.

“I was a little bit surprised,” Heyer said. “I woke up pretty sick on Sunday, so I was not feeling great today. So I’m kind of glad how I came out. Fastball was moving a little bit.”

The Broncos loaded the bases with their first three batters of the game on back-to-back walks and a sacrifice bunt during which the Spartans (15-14, 8-6) failed to force the lead runner at third base. The first runner scored on a fielder’s choice before the other two came in on an RBI single from designated hitter William Breier, who was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Julio Ayala walked with one out in the third, then scored without the ball ever being put into play thanks to two wild pitches and an errant throw.

Montini got its first two batters aboard in the fifth on an error and a walk. Nick Mandra drove home one run on an RBI single, and Santino Mateja brought in two more on an RBI double to cap the scoring for the day.

“We try to score one run an inning,” said Broncos coach Eric Scott. “We gotta bunt or steal or hit-and-run and try to manufacture that way.”

St. Francis got five innings from Michael Spahn, who struck out three while allowing four hits.

Earlier in the day, both teams learned that they will be No. 3 seeds in their respective Class 3A sectionals and also be regional hosts. Montini has been placed in the Nazareth sectional, and St. Francis is part of the Sycamore sectional.

“We’re in a prep mode for the regionals,” said Spartans coach Tom Ciombor. “We’ve won four out of the last five regionals, so I think we know what it takes. We have it in us, and it’s battling every single day.”