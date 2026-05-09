Downers North girls track wins sixth straight West Suburban Silver title: Friday Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Track and Field

West Suburban Silver meet

Downers Grove North, with 164 points, beat out York (112) and Glenbard West (84) to win its sixth straight West Suburban Silver girls track and field championship.

Downers Grove North’s Ava Flynn won the 100 hurdles (15.62 seconds) and was second to teammate Blake Weltler in the 300 hurdles, DGN’s Rylie Marshall swept the discus (35.15 meters) and shot put (10.92) and Maya Nicholson won the triple jump (11.21) and was second in the high jump.

York’s Karlin Janowski swept the 1,600 (4:57.19) and 3,200 (10:40.27) and York teammate Jillian Booth won the 100 (12.09) and 200 (24.90).

Boys Track and Field

McCarthy Memorial Invite

At Hinsdale Central, Downers Grove North (90.5) was third and Hinsdale Central (70.5) fourth in the meet won by Oak Park-River Forest (139.5).

Downers North’s Philip Cupial won the 800 (1:51.40), Josshua Farrero the 1,600 (4:24.26) and Terrence Burton the 300 hurdles (40.24). Hinsdale Central’s Dominic Tresslar won the 100 (10.99) and the Red Devils also won the 4x800 relay (4:05.22).

Oswego East Invite

Lemont (134) was second to Oswego East (147.33) at the 10-team invite.

Lemont’s Nathan Murray won the 400 (49.06), Daniel Jaquez the high jump (1.98 meters) and Lemont the 4x800 relay (8:08.87).

Lockport’s Bill Jackson Invite

Downers Grove South’s Conrad Saner won the A flight 800 (1:53.30) in the ABC meet.

Baseball

Willowbrook 19, Proviso East 1 (4 innings)

Alek Ramey and Jory Crocker both homered twice and Alex Rodriguez and Jake Bonino each went deep once as the Warriors (22-4, 15-0 West Suburban Gold) won their 21st straight game.

Crocker was 4 for 4 with the two homers, a double and five RBIs and Ramey 3 for 3 with the homers, three runs scored and four RBIs.

York 4, IC Catholic Prep 2

Will Bute was 2 for 2 with a double, run scored and RBI and Nathan Patterson had a triple and scored two runs for the visiting Dukes (11-12). Rafael Garza had a hit and RBI for IC Catholic (11-13-1).

Lyons 11, Proviso West 0 (5 innings)

Tanner Fridrych was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and EJ Kuhlman and Abraman Caseres were each 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Lions (19-5, 10-2 West Suburban Silver).

Wheaton Academy 6, Parkview Christian 3

Dallas Johnston and Jackson From homered, Johnston driving in three runs and From scoring twice, Angelo Murrell was 3 for 3 with an RBI and the Warriors (20-7) reached 20 wins for the fourth straight season.

Charlie Scherer struck out seven in a complete-game five-hitter.

Lemont 21, Argo 0 (5 innings)

Cannon Madej hit a grand slam, doubled and drove in six runs, Brett Tucker had two doubles and two runs scored and Vince Friscia was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs for Lemont (21-3).

St. Charles North 11, Wheaton Warrenville South 1 (6 innings)

Clark Jensen had a double and drove in Caleb Mease with the lone run for the visiting Tigers (11-12-1, 4-10 DuKane Conference).

Batavia 3, Wheaton North 2

The visiting Bulldogs scored two runs in the sixth for the come-from-behind DuKane Conference win.

Zander Zielinski struck out eight and allowed three runs on six hits in the complete game and Ryan Shroff had a double and drove in a run for Wheaton North (11-16, 5-9).

Softball

Glenbard West 6, Downers Grove North 4

Alexa Trybus was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Angie Bongiorno drove in two runs and scored a run for the Hilltoppers (6-15, 3-5 West Suburban Silver) in Glen Ellyn.

Viktoria Czech was 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs and Cayley Finn 2 for 4 with a triple, run scored and RBI for Downers Grove North (12-15).

York 7, Hinsdale Central 3

Gia Valentin, Lilly Burda, Emily McNichols and Alexandra ElEtr-Garofalo all homered for the Dukes in a West Suburban Silver win in Elmhurst. Valentin was 3 for 4 with the homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Burda was 2 for 3 with the homer, double, two runs scored and two RBIs for York (15-11, 6-2).

Montini 11, Mother McAuley 0 (6 innings)

Cameron Fox struck out 11 in a four-hit shutout and Aubry Raffen hit a solo homer and scored two runs for Montini (18-8) in Lombard. Bridget Ryan was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs.

IC Catholic Prep 5, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Leilani Mendez struck out nine in a complete-game four-hit shutout and Kelly Cahill and Madelynn Dinino each had two hits and an RBI for the Knights (23-4) in Elmhurst.

Sycamore 16, Glenbard South 1

Fran Lazzaro drove in the Raiders’ lone run.