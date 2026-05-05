Alek Ramey, Jake Bonino homers power Willowbrook to 19th straight win: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Willowbrook 10, Proviso East 1

Alek Ramey and Jake Bonino homered as the visiting Warriors won their 19th straight game.

Ramey was 2 for 3 with the homer, two runs scored and three RBIs and Jory Crocker was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Willowbrook (20-4, 13-0 West Suburban Gold).

Wheaton North 10, Wheaton Warrenville 0 (5 innings)

Jacob Johnson was 2 for 3 with a three-run homer, four RBIs and two runs scored, Ryne Schroff 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs and the host Falcons took the rubber game of the three-game DuKane Conference series.

Zander Zielinski threw five shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout and Jacob Bergeron was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs for Wheaton North.

Clark Bailey had WW South’s only hit.

Montini 9, St. Ignatius 5

John Louise was 3 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs and Kameron Cox also went deep and scored two runs for the Broncos (15-10) in Lombard. Jack Spanos and Nate Ramirez had two RBIs.

Downers Grove North 12, Glenbard West 2 (5 innings)

Oliver Gibson was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer, four RBIs and two runs scored, Drew Cosenza was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs and winning pitcher Colin Doyle struck out six and allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits over five innings for the Trojans (16-9, 8-5 West Suburban Silver).

Finn Sheeley had a double for one of two hits for Glenbard West (12-13, 5-8).

Lyons 17, Proviso West 0 (5 innings)

Lon Roberts was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Lou Ratcliffe hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs for the visiting Lions (17-5, 8-2 West Suburban Silver).

Downers Grove South 6, Leyden 0 (5 innings)

James Sobkowiak was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Vincent Junkas drove in two runs and scored a run and the Mustangs (10-11, 4-5 West Suburban Gold) scored two runs in the third and four in the fourth.

Evan Voss threw five shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 3, St. Ignatius 1

Madelynn Dinino tossed a two-hitter with one strikeout and Leilani Mendez homered for the Knights (20-4) in Elmhurst.

Downers Grove North 11, Hinsdale Central 3

Ella Bonk and Viktoria Czech each hit three-run home runs to power the Trojans (12-14) in Downers Grove.

Bonk also walked three times and scored four runs, Czech had two hits and Mary Miller was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Lauren Koschik was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Elle Kinder hit a solo homer for Hinsdale Central.