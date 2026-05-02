Huntley girls track wins 48th Tiger Invitational title

Huntley's Emma Garofalo clears the bar while competing in pole vault during the 48th annual Tiger Girls Track and Field Invitational at Wheaton Warrenville South High School in Wheaton on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

Huntley paced the field with 98 team points, placing first in the overall competition at the 48th annual Tiger Invitational at Wheaton Warrenville South on Friday evening.

Elena Fetzer took first in shot put for the Raiders with an 11.4 meter throw, while their 4x400 relay team placed first with a time of 4:04.64.

“Overall, the girls are performing really well. They’re doing what they came to do and living up to expectations,” Huntley coach Jason Monson said. “It’s always nice when you get that at the end of the year as you start getting into the postseason.”

Fetzer also placed fourth in discus, behind teammate Brianna Felde, who took home second place with a 33.61-meter toss.

Naperville Central placed third in the team standings with 65 points, as Emma Breese claimed victory in the 3,200. She felt that the chill of a crisp spring night helped her power through the distance event and set a new PR.

“Having the weather be a little cooler has definitely been helpful for the 3,200 specifically because it’s such a long race,” said Breese, who won the race with a 11:08.46 time. “You get very warm. It makes the preparation a little more challenging because I just had to make sure I was always layered up.”

Naperville North followed closely behind with 62 points. The Huskies were led by a strong performance from Leah Davis in the 100, taking second in 12.61.

“For the past like three weeks, I’ve been just trying to work on different parts of my race,” explained Davis. “Today, I was just really trying to focus on the start and pushing myself to have a good start [and] to maintain that speed throughout.”

She finished just behind Grace Murphy of Lincoln-Way East (12.53).

Glenbard West anchor Katie King is less than 400 meters from the finish as the Hilltoppers finish second in the 3,200-meter relay during the 48th annual Tiger Girls Track and Field Invitational at Wheaton Warrenville South High School in Wheaton on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

Karen Boakye of Downers Grove South took home victory in the triple jump, leaping 11.62 meters while battling the elements in an event that is not catered to cold evenings.

“Honestly, this is my second meet for outdoor and I think I could have jumped better if it wasn’t so cold,” said Boakye, who is hoping to set a new PR in triple jump later this spring. “I’m hoping to jump better. I think I can jump better.”

Friday, she helped the Mustangs claim seventh place with 50 points.

Alexa Novak led Glenbard West to an eighth-place finish as she took the win in the 800 with a season-best time of 2:17.47.

“Definitely super nice to see that all the improvement from the workouts, they’re paying off,” Novak said. “I’m excited to see what we’ll be able to do, and what I’ll be able to do in the outdoor championship season.”

Madeline Marling took third place in the high jump with a 1.52m result. She was pleased with her efforts and hopes to punch a ticket to state in a few weeks.

“I just trusted my training and jumped,” Marling said. “I would love to jump state and qualify and make it to that. I feel like it would be a great experience.”

Julia Hannon was another standout athlete, placing first in the 400 for Metea Valley with a time of 59.86.

“I always just aim to go out and do the best that I can, try to focus on getting out fast, and really focusing on pushing myself and holding my form when I start to finish the race,” said Hannon. “Overall, I’d say it was a fairly good race today. I’m happy with how things turned out, considering the weather being super cold.”

Batavia finished 10th with its 4x200 relay of Elizabeth Wende, Brooke Berggren, Abby Wirth and Temperance Carter winning with a 1:45.51 time.

“We’ve been working on it all season. We just told them to be patient, time will be dropping. And, you know, everyone was clicking today,” Bulldogs coach Justin Allison said.