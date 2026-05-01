Mia Anderson breaks scoreless draw, converts game-winning goal as Lyons shuts out Oswego

Anna Bigenwald (left) recorded five saves and Mia Anderson (right) scored in the 73rd minute as Lyons defeated Oswego 1-0 in a girls soccer match Thursday evening. (Russ Hodges)

A fortuitous bounce rolled Mia Anderson’s way as the final minutes of an even girls soccer match between Lyons and Oswego ticked away.

The Lyons junior forward positioned herself just inside the Oswego box as a deflected shot on goal in the 73rd minute ricocheted toward her right foot. Putting one touch on the ball, Anderson dribbled to her right and bent a shot around a defender and toward the left corner of the net.

The ball soared past the outstretched arm of Oswego goalkeeper Kyla Baier and into the goal, drawing an eruption of cheers from the Lyons bench as Anderson’s teammates rushed her in celebration. It proved to be the deciding goal, as the Lions shut out the Panthers 1-0 in a consolation match of the 2026 Ed Watson Naperville Invitational.

“That was lucky,” Anderson said. “It ricocheted off the other player. A couple of times, I was there and I didn’t get it in. That time, I did.”

It’s the first loss in regulation time for the Panthers (14-1-2), who entered the tournament on a 13-game winning streak before ending in ties against Waubonsie Valley and St. Charles North after the full 80 minutes. Lyons (8-2-3) dictated the pace of Thursday’s match early, holding a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal during the first half.

“We played quick up top,” Anderson said. “The other team was good defensively, so we were playing quick and looking for each other.”

The Lions applied pressure early, with Zibby Michaelson placing shots on goal during the 10th and 13th minutes. Lyons earned a corner kick shortly after and a shot toward the Oswego goal zoomed just wide left. The Panthers nearly answered in the 15th minute, but a well-placed shot by Jordyn Washington was stopped by Anna Bigenwald.

“Talking worked a lot for us,” said Bigenwald, a senior goalkeeper and Loyola Chicago recruit who had five saves in the win. “The ball is slick when it’s raining. Being able to play quick and know what you want to do with the ball and who you’re going to pass to is very helpful.”

An athletic save by Baier, who swallowed up a Michaelson shot on goal in the 16th minute, helped Oswego keep the match scoreless. Baier compiled 10 saves, including seven in the first half. The Panthers earned free kicks in the 29th and 37th minutes, but a diving save by Bigenwald and a shot wide right of target stalled a promising series.

Kyla Baier totaled 10 saves for the Oswego defense during Thursday's girls soccer match against Lyons. (Russ Hodges)

“I think we communicated well,” Baier said. “The four-back defense really helped us because we started to get tired toward the end. We communicate and work well together. I just do the same thing everyday and stick to my routine. It’s what helps me play my best.”

The Oswego offense, which entered Thursday’s match averaging 4.1 goals per game, couldn’t break through a stout Lyons defensive line. A corner kick in the 46th minute and back-to-back shots in the 47th minute presented quality chances, but another Bigenwald save and a Washington shot over the crossbar forced the Panthers to fall back.

“This was a big challenge,” Lyons coach Bill Lanspeary said. “They’re really good and our kids stepped up. We had a hard time getting in behind their defense. The couple of times we did, their keeper was fantastic. I was really happy with our defense. The kids worked hard.”

Oswego’s free kick in the 53rd minute was the team’s last promising chance at the Lyons goal. The final 25 minutes were largely controlled by the Lions, who posted shots wide right and over the crossbar in the 57th minute before a header in the 72nd minute sailed inches left.

The Lions have earned shutouts in six of their last seven matches.

“Coming off a big loss against Naperville Central, I think this is a big confidence booster and it shows we’re a good team,” Bigenwald said.