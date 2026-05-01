Ariani Zito inside-the-park grand slam keys IC Catholic softball win: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 21, Trinity 5 (4 innings)

Ariani Zito hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the visiting Knights’ eight-run third inning, part of a 13-hit attack.

Lexi Russ was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Sofia Bucaro was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Zito scored three runs for IC Catholic (16-3).

Riverside-Brookfield 17, Fenton 7 (5 innings)

Mia Melendez and Kennedy Holakovsky homered to highlight the host Bulldogs’ 16-hit attack.

Melendez was 3 for 3 with a homer, double, four RBIs and two runs scored, Holakovsky was 2 for 4 with a homer, double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Trinity Stevenson was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for R-B (17-2, 8-1 Upstate Eight Conference).

Downers Grove North 11, Lyons 4

The visiting Trojans scored seven runs in the second inning and went on to the West Suburban Silver win.

Viktoria Czech was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Mary Miller 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Cayley Finn 3 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored for Downers Grove North (9-11).

Danica Bezanis had a run scored and RBI for Lyons.

Glenbard West 8, Hinsdale Central 6

Alexa Trybus had a two-run double to key the Hilltoppers’ five-run second inning in a West Suburban Silver win at Hinsdale.

Trybus was 3 for 3 with the double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Caroline Semprevivo was 2 for 5 with two runs scored for Glenbard West (2-13, 1-5). Malia Kuo had two RBIs and a run scored and Kaleigh Kozlowski had two hits and an RBI for Hinsdale.

Montini 13, Loyola 3

Aubry Raffen scored three runs and drove in two, Cedona Barrett had a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Brooke Wills scored two runs and drove in one for Montini (15-8) in Lombard.

Baseball

Nazareth 16, Evergreen Park 12

The Roadrunners built a 12-2 lead, saw Evergreen Park tie it with 10 runs in the sixth but then Nazareth scored four in the top of the seventh for the nonconference win.

Gavin Hartigan was 3 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Marco Fiore was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Landon Thome had a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Nazareth (18-4).

Montini 9, Marmion 7

The Broncos built a 9-4 lead after five innings and then held off a late Cadets’ rally in Lombard.

Julio Ayala was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, William Breier drove in three runs and Nate Ramirez hit a solo home run for Montini (13-10).

Westmont 14, Little Village 2 (4 innings)

Ricky Yenkin went 3 for 4 with two homers, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored and Landon Hicks was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Sentinels (16-8).

Hinsdale South 10, Proviso East 0

Breckin Bozzi tossed a complete-game four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as the visiting Hornets (8-13, 5-4) completed the three-game West Suburban Gold sweep.

Jack McDaniel was 2 for 4 with a solo homer and three RBIs and Brady Miller 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI.

Bartlett 5, Riverside-Brookfield 2

Visiting Bartlett scored four runs in the fifth and went on to the Upstate Eight Conference win.

Nicholas Baca drove in both runs and Marco Villardito scored both runs for R-B (13-6, 8-3)

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. St. Charles East 25-12, 25-18

Jonas Ghionzoli had eight kills, Troy Oleksak seven kills, Owen Stauber 14 assists and three kills and Aaron Gomez 10 digs for the Raiders (15-6).

Willowbrook d. West Chicago 19-25, 25-17, 25-18

Matt Ciesinski had 14 kills and five digs, Evan Kase 10 kills and Andrew Schrader 10 assists for Willowbrook.