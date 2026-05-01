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Ariani Zito inside-the-park grand slam keys IC Catholic softball win: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

IC Catholic Prep logo

IC Catholic Prep logo

By Joshua Welge

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 21, Trinity 5 (4 innings)

Ariani Zito hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the visiting Knights’ eight-run third inning, part of a 13-hit attack.

Lexi Russ was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Sofia Bucaro was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Zito scored three runs for IC Catholic (16-3).

Riverside-Brookfield 17, Fenton 7 (5 innings)

Mia Melendez and Kennedy Holakovsky homered to highlight the host Bulldogs’ 16-hit attack.

Melendez was 3 for 3 with a homer, double, four RBIs and two runs scored, Holakovsky was 2 for 4 with a homer, double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Trinity Stevenson was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for R-B (17-2, 8-1 Upstate Eight Conference).

Downers Grove North 11, Lyons 4

The visiting Trojans scored seven runs in the second inning and went on to the West Suburban Silver win.

Viktoria Czech was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Mary Miller 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Cayley Finn 3 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored for Downers Grove North (9-11).

Danica Bezanis had a run scored and RBI for Lyons.

Glenbard West 8, Hinsdale Central 6

Alexa Trybus had a two-run double to key the Hilltoppers’ five-run second inning in a West Suburban Silver win at Hinsdale.

Trybus was 3 for 3 with the double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Caroline Semprevivo was 2 for 5 with two runs scored for Glenbard West (2-13, 1-5). Malia Kuo had two RBIs and a run scored and Kaleigh Kozlowski had two hits and an RBI for Hinsdale.

Montini 13, Loyola 3

Aubry Raffen scored three runs and drove in two, Cedona Barrett had a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Brooke Wills scored two runs and drove in one for Montini (15-8) in Lombard.

Baseball

Nazareth 16, Evergreen Park 12

The Roadrunners built a 12-2 lead, saw Evergreen Park tie it with 10 runs in the sixth but then Nazareth scored four in the top of the seventh for the nonconference win.

Gavin Hartigan was 3 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Marco Fiore was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Landon Thome had a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Nazareth (18-4).

Montini 9, Marmion 7

The Broncos built a 9-4 lead after five innings and then held off a late Cadets’ rally in Lombard.

Julio Ayala was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, William Breier drove in three runs and Nate Ramirez hit a solo home run for Montini (13-10).

Westmont 14, Little Village 2 (4 innings)

Ricky Yenkin went 3 for 4 with two homers, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored and Landon Hicks was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Sentinels (16-8).

Hinsdale South 10, Proviso East 0

Breckin Bozzi tossed a complete-game four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as the visiting Hornets (8-13, 5-4) completed the three-game West Suburban Gold sweep.

Jack McDaniel was 2 for 4 with a solo homer and three RBIs and Brady Miller 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI.

Bartlett 5, Riverside-Brookfield 2

Visiting Bartlett scored four runs in the fifth and went on to the Upstate Eight Conference win.

Nicholas Baca drove in both runs and Marco Villardito scored both runs for R-B (13-6, 8-3)

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. St. Charles East 25-12, 25-18

Jonas Ghionzoli had eight kills, Troy Oleksak seven kills, Owen Stauber 14 assists and three kills and Aaron Gomez 10 digs for the Raiders (15-6).

Willowbrook d. West Chicago 19-25, 25-17, 25-18

Matt Ciesinski had 14 kills and five digs, Evan Kase 10 kills and Andrew Schrader 10 assists for Willowbrook.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.