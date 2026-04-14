Willowbrook’s Noah Edison tosses shutout with 10 strikeouts: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Willowbrook 3, Hinsdale South 0

Noah Edison struck out 10 over five shutout innings and Jory Crocker struck out three in two innings of relief for the visiting Warriors (9-4).

Downers Grove North 7, Hinsdale Central 1

Colin Doyle struck out seven and allowed one hit and one unearned run over four innings, and the visiting Trojans won the game called in the sixth inning.

Drake Cosenza was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI and Sam Marshall 2 for 4 with an RBI for Downers Grove North.

York 7, Proviso West 0

Danny Raible struck out two over three shutout innings, Charlie Martin had a double and an RBI and Nathan Patterson drove in two runs for the Dukes (5-4).

Lemont 20, Hillcrest 0

Zane Schneider hit a grand slam and went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and Luke Marusarz also homered, drove in four runs and scored three times for Lemont (8-2).

Westmont 21, Prosser 5

Ricky Yenkin was 4 for 4 with a double, triple, four RBIs and four runs scored and Nikolai Baldwin was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for the Sentinels (8-8).

Providence 8, IC Catholic Prep 1

Evan Madrigal had two of the three hits for the Knights (8-2-1).

Ridgewood 4, Riverside-Brookfield 2

Nick Baca went 3 for 4 with a double for the Bulldogs.

Marist 4, Nazareth 1

Kam Alikhan scored the lone run for Nazareth.

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 8, DePaul Prep 6 (9 innings)

The visiting Knights scored five runs in the top of the seventh, DePaul Prep scored a run in the bottom half to force extras, where IC Catholic won it with two in the ninth.

Kelly Cahill’s bunt single scored Sofia Bucaro with the go-ahead run in the ninth. Ari Zito was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI and Bucaro 2 for 4 with the run scored and RBI for the Knights (10-2).

Glenbard South 16, Elmwood Park 0

Emma Full went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Evangeline Dupuis 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored and Delaney Nelson 3 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI for the Raiders (6-3) in Glen Ellyn.

Oak Park-River Forest 8, Downers Grove North 7

Viktoria Czech went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs, Ella Bonk drove in two and Mia Havrilla had two doubles and three runs scored for the Trojans (5-7).

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Morton 25-19, 25-19

Jackson McCabe had eight kills and two digs, Troy Oleksak six kills, Jonas Ghionzoli five kills and Dom Kuceba 12 assists and four digs for the Raiders (7-2).

Lyons d. Willowbrook 25-11, 25-14

Matt Ciesinski had five kills and three digs, Evan Kase six kills and three digs and Andrew Schrader eight assists for the Warriors.