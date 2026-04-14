Public art program taking shape in Downers Grove

Downers Grove's plan for the addition of public art in the downtown area features Linda Kunze Plaza and three other locations. (Courtesy Village of Downers Grove)

The Downers Grove Village Council on Tuesday is expected to take the next step in bringing public art to the downtown area.

Commissioners will consider entering into a contract with Sculpture Milwaukee for the selection and installation of public art in Linda Kunze Plaza and three flexible amenity areas.

Those locations are:

The southeast corner of Burlington Avenue and Main Street

The northeast corner of Curtis and Main Street

Main Street in front of Wasabe Restaurant & Bar

Developing a public art program is part of the village’s long-range plan.

The cost of the contract with Sculpture Milwaukee will not exceed $400,000.

The council in February directed staff to issue a request for proposals for the project. Nine proposals were received including three from firms that manage public art programs, six from artists and one from a local not-for-profit seeking the installation of a statue of a specific former Downers Grove resident.

The non-profit organization supports the creation of statue honoring Downers Grove resident and professional wrestler Randy “Macho Man” Savage.

The group has been informed by village officials that Linda Kunze Plaza is not the right place for the statue. However, most commissioners agree that the North Train Plaza would be good location for the Randy Macho Man Savage statue, said Commissioner Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt.

Sculpture Milwaukee has agreed to oversee the selection, coordination and installation of four sculptural artworks at Linda Kunze Plaza and three downtown flexible amenity areas.

If selected, the firm will participate in up to two community visioning sessions and up to two stakeholder meetings to provide guidance on the art installations.

It will select the art installations, which will consist of newly commissioned sculptures and acquired existing sculptures.

Additionally, Sculpture Milwaukee will review and consider artists presented to them by the village for consideration. The firm also will present the final art installations to staff for review and approval.

The firm will lead and participate in programming, marketing and communications as directed by the village to promote the art installations.

A project schedule calls for the installations to be completed by May 31, 2027.

Guidelines for the public art include: