Flexible amenity areas appear in the future for downtown Downers Grove

One of the five flexible amenity areas planned for downtown Downers Grove would be located on Burlington Avenue near the entrance to the library (Courtesy Village of Downers Grove)

A plan to build five flexible amenity areas in downtown Downers Grove appears to have the support of the majority of the Village Council with opponents raising some concerns about cost.

The council is expected to vote on the proposal at its April 14 meeting.

Commissioners weighed the pros and cons of the flexible amenity areas, which are essentially outdoor, semi-enclosed areas designed for people to gather or dine, at their April 7 meeting.

If approved, the flexible amenity areas would be located at:

Burlington Avenue near the library entrance

The southeast corner of Burlington Avenue and Main Street

The west side of Main Street North of Curtiss Street

The northeast corner of Curtiss and Main streets

The northeast corner of Maple Avenue and Main Street

The shade structures would include lights and solar panels. Improvements to the areas adjacent to the structures would include:

New sidewalks

Utility and electrical improvements

Masonry seat walls

Sculpture precast bases

Gateway signs

Trees and landscaping

Irrigation

Benches

Trash and recycling receptacles

Planters

Bollards

The village received four bids for the project, each which included various options. Village staff is recommending that all of the work be done by Landmark Contractors for a cost of about $3.6 million.

Tammy Sarver voiced opposition to the project.

“I personally don’t see the point of shade structures if people want to sit outside,” Sarver said. “If the point of outdoor eating is to sit outside, why are you sitting in a building?”

Sarver also questioned the disparity in price when the shade structure is added the proposal.

“The gap of $1.5 million between shade and no shade is striking to me especially when umbrellas, if chosen tastefully, could be a cheaper alternative – an alternative that the restaurants or other establishments bear.”

Commissioner Martin Tully also raised concerns about the cost of the downtown additions.

“I also am struck by the fact that we budgeted $1.8 million for these five locations and the recommendation is double that,” Tully said. “That just does not sit well with me. It’s an awful lot of money that we could do other things with.”

Tully also asked if the structures designed to provide shade will in fact offer significant shelter from the sun. Finally, he wondered how the any of the structures would be used if the restaurant located near them were to move.

Commissioner Mike Davenport said delaying the work and doing it three to six months down the road could be even more expensive given the uncertainly of the economy.

“This is definitely something I want to seize on while we can so it’s not more expensive,” Davenport said.

Commissioner Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt said commissioners should consider more than just price when considering the project.

“I don’t think we should run government like business, and I don’t think everything has to have an economic impact,” Sadowski-Fugitt said.

“I think these is human value in having spaces where people can sit and talk face to face instead of sitting on a computer, and I think there’s value in creating those spaces in our downtown”

Mayor Bob Barnett agreed with that sentiment saying the village didn’t have to spend $60 million on its new civic center or build a Civil Rights Plaza outside the building.

“I just believe that what this really is is an extension of a philosophy we’ve tried to embed in a lot of our planning, which is creating spaces that are attractive for people to be – not just go through,” Barnett said.

“I think this is an entirely reasonable thing.”