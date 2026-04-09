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Zane Schneider’s hit caps Lemont’s six-run rally to beat Montini: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Lemont sophomore Zane Schneider

Lemont's Zane Schneider

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Lemont 8, Montini 7

Zane Schneider singled in Grady Garofalo with the go-ahead run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to cap Lemont’s six-run rally in the inning for the nonconference win in Lemont.

Luke Marusarz got the win in relief for Lemont (7-1), striking out three in 3⅓ innings of shutout relief. Santino Mateja was 2 for 2 with a run scored and RBI for Montini (6-4) in the loss.

Benet 13, Wheaton North 7

Hawke Lawler was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs, Jack Clevenger 2 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and the visiting Redwings (5-3) scored seven in the fourth to build a 12-1 lead and held off a rally from the Falcons (5-6).

Jacob Johnson was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs and Jacob Bergeron was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for Wheaton North.

Glenbard West 18, West Chicago 3

Charlie Harvey was 3 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored and Max Baaken was 2 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers (7-3).

York 10, Downers Grove North 9

The Trojans rallied from a 9-3 deficit with a six-run top of the sixth, but York’s Colby Baird scored the go-ahead on a wild pitch in the bottom half.

Madden Taylor hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs for the Dukes (3-2, 1-1).

Rhys Dominow was 2 for 5 with a three-run homer and four RBIs and Sam Marshall was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Downers Grove North (5-5, 1-1) in the loss.

Wheaton Academy 3, Schaumburg 1

TJ Sias struck out five and allowed one run on five hits over six innings and Colton Miller earned the save for the Warriors (8-4).

At the plate Dom Murrell was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Jackson From went 2 for 3 and Dallas Johnston hit a two-run homer.

Softball

Benet 13, Naperville North 1

Alaina Rosner was 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs and Gianna Cunningham was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Redwings (3-8). Noel Klody struck out six, allowing one hit.

Riverside-Brookfield 7, Glenbard West 1

Amelia Pytel struck out 13 and allowed one unearned run on four hits over six innings and Ella Ryzewski was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Bulldogs.

Janissa Mojica was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Hilltoppers (1-5).

Montini 7, Geneva 1

Cameron Fox struck out 15 in a three-hitter and Brooke Wills was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Montini in the nonconference win in Lombard. Cedona Barrett drove in two runs and Alex Kalins was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI.

Glenbard South 17, Addison Trail 1

Brooke Lange was 3 for 3 with four runs scored and two RBIs and Paige FosterSimbulan 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Raiders (5-2).

Plainfield East 15, Downers Grove North 5

Ella Bonk was 2 for 4 with a homer, double and two RBIs and Sophia Lawson had a double and two singles for the Trojans (3-6).

Lake Park 4, York 0

Maya Folsom had two hits and Lilly Burda a double for York in the loss.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 8, Hope Academy 0

Gianna Hughes recorded a hat trick with three goals, Molly Roth scored two, Alaina Tran and Addey Nielson each had a goal and an assist and Annika Vandervelde had two assists for the Warriors (2-1-2, 1-0).

Benet 3, Andrew 1

Annie Fitzgerald had a goal and an assist and Preslie Petersen and Ashley Polanco also scored goals for Benet (7-0-0) at Andrew.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.