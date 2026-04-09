Zane Schneider’s hit caps Lemont’s six-run rally to beat Montini: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Lemont 8, Montini 7

Zane Schneider singled in Grady Garofalo with the go-ahead run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to cap Lemont’s six-run rally in the inning for the nonconference win in Lemont.

Luke Marusarz got the win in relief for Lemont (7-1), striking out three in 3⅓ innings of shutout relief. Santino Mateja was 2 for 2 with a run scored and RBI for Montini (6-4) in the loss.

Benet 13, Wheaton North 7

Hawke Lawler was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs, Jack Clevenger 2 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and the visiting Redwings (5-3) scored seven in the fourth to build a 12-1 lead and held off a rally from the Falcons (5-6).

Jacob Johnson was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs and Jacob Bergeron was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for Wheaton North.

Glenbard West 18, West Chicago 3

Charlie Harvey was 3 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored and Max Baaken was 2 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers (7-3).

York 10, Downers Grove North 9

The Trojans rallied from a 9-3 deficit with a six-run top of the sixth, but York’s Colby Baird scored the go-ahead on a wild pitch in the bottom half.

Madden Taylor hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs for the Dukes (3-2, 1-1).

Rhys Dominow was 2 for 5 with a three-run homer and four RBIs and Sam Marshall was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Downers Grove North (5-5, 1-1) in the loss.

Wheaton Academy 3, Schaumburg 1

TJ Sias struck out five and allowed one run on five hits over six innings and Colton Miller earned the save for the Warriors (8-4).

At the plate Dom Murrell was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Jackson From went 2 for 3 and Dallas Johnston hit a two-run homer.

Softball

Benet 13, Naperville North 1

Alaina Rosner was 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs and Gianna Cunningham was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Redwings (3-8). Noel Klody struck out six, allowing one hit.

Riverside-Brookfield 7, Glenbard West 1

Amelia Pytel struck out 13 and allowed one unearned run on four hits over six innings and Ella Ryzewski was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Bulldogs.

Janissa Mojica was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Hilltoppers (1-5).

Montini 7, Geneva 1

Cameron Fox struck out 15 in a three-hitter and Brooke Wills was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Montini in the nonconference win in Lombard. Cedona Barrett drove in two runs and Alex Kalins was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI.

Glenbard South 17, Addison Trail 1

Brooke Lange was 3 for 3 with four runs scored and two RBIs and Paige FosterSimbulan 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Raiders (5-2).

Plainfield East 15, Downers Grove North 5

Ella Bonk was 2 for 4 with a homer, double and two RBIs and Sophia Lawson had a double and two singles for the Trojans (3-6).

Lake Park 4, York 0

Maya Folsom had two hits and Lilly Burda a double for York in the loss.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 8, Hope Academy 0

Gianna Hughes recorded a hat trick with three goals, Molly Roth scored two, Alaina Tran and Addey Nielson each had a goal and an assist and Annika Vandervelde had two assists for the Warriors (2-1-2, 1-0).

Benet 3, Andrew 1

Annie Fitzgerald had a goal and an assist and Preslie Petersen and Ashley Polanco also scored goals for Benet (7-0-0) at Andrew.