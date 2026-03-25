2026 Suburban Life boys tennis previews

Hinsdale Central’s Nicholas Marringa returns the ball in the Class 2A doubles championship match during the 2025 boys state tennis tournament in Palatine. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

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Tom Castronovo, who coached 16 years at St. Francis, takes over for Michael Hand, who coached 40 years for the Redwings.

The state qualifying doubles team of senior Hugh Davis and sophomore Charlie Flavin is back.

Other returners are seniors Peter Charuk (19-14), Patrick Crompton and Allstair McCarter (12-12).

Newcomers are senior Colby English, junior Dan Laguatan, sophomores Jack Dills, James McEvoy and Arjun Patel along with freshmen Max Cruz, Ian DiSanto, Nolan Price, Declan Robinson, Max Van Vuren and Dan Reba.

“We have six talented freshmen and this is the youngest team I have coached,” Castronovo said. “There is so much raw talent. I need to harness the talent and find the batting order quickly. It is exciting to see what we can do.”

Downers Grove North

The Trojans, coached by Dana Graczyk and a member of the West Suburban Silver, return sophomore Ty Nguyen and Ty Schroeder.

Seniors looking to contribute are Matt Brenner, Max Berger, Nathan Amidej, Owen Scholz, Zander Bruno, Sachin Sinnapan, Saavan Choksi, Brenden Hecht and Caden Lusk, joined by freshmen Lucas Schroeder and Zain Gigani

“We have a solid lineup,” Graczyk said. ”We have 12 seniors and nine on varsity. We are looking for an amazing season. We are lucky we have three freshmen to build for the future programs.“

Downers Grove South

The Mustangs are seeking a seventh straight West Suburban Gold title. Sophomore Ryan Roumenov was a Class 2A state qualifier as a freshman. Three-year varsity performer senior Koko Dimitrakos is back.

“The main goal is to compete against the top teams in the state,” coach Josh Forst said. “We want to well in the state series, sectional and state meet.”

Glenbard East

The Rams were second in the Upstate Eight Conference East and second in the 2A sectional finishing behind York.

State qualifiers back are seniors Evan Fine (Loras, 26-8), Alex Jovanovic (26-8) and Finn Talbot (18-5).

Seniors Aaron Hallerud, Giuseppe Maltese, Arnaz Mehta and Aidan Walsh along with juniors Jaden Kwon, Gabriel Milian and Mark Szczybura also return, joined by newcomers Joe Burkett, a senior, and freshman Dan Piticavong.

“The UEC East is very strong with many strong programs,” Rams coach Troy Huber said. “Glenbard South and R-B (Riverside Brookfield) are strong and consistent programs. Fenton, Streamwood and West Chicago have strong lineups. We have a strong group of returners with eight seniors. We have a mix of experience with new energy.”

Glenbard South

The Raiders are the defending Upstate Eight Conference East Division champs and were champions of the Class 1A St. Francis sectional in 2025.

Sophomore state qualifiers returning are Andrew Benesch and Amir Mehta. Others back are seniors Alex Long and Ashrith Valluri along with junior Simon Kubik and sophomores Micah Williamson and Cameron Abbott.

Newcomers are juniors Sergio Luna, Michael McIntyre, Azam Munseer, Will Pope and Alexis Velasquez along with freshman David Kiss.

“Glenbard East has a lot of seniors back and have to be considered the favorites in the conference,” Raiders coach Wade Hardtke said. “Riverside-Brookfield has to be considered a challenger. We lost a lot of seniors we need to replace.”

Glenbard West

The Hilltoppers were fifth in the rugged West Suburban Silver, third in the 2A sectional and 46th at the state meet.

Coach Tad Keely, with nine returners, hopes to improve on last season’s slate.

Back for the Hilltoppers are seniors Nick Harding, Charles McDonald and Kevin Pinto along with juniors Charlie Mosciki, Duncan Rowley, Cormac Annan, Adler Wang, Cole Lisook and MJ Wargin.

Newcomers battling for court time are senior Konstantin Van Mark and freshmen John Creswell and Nolan Wang.

“We have a decent amount of returners and our depth is our strong suit,“ Keely said. ”We will see how we stand early playing at the St. Charles North, Hersey and Naperville North invites. We are eager to see where we stand in the mighty West Suburban. The Silver will be tough. We want to compete at the top of the conference. After Hinsdale Central, other heavy hitters are Lyons, Oak Park-River Forest and York.“

Hinsdale Central

Dynasty might be the word to describe the Red Devils boys tennis program under the direction of Peter Alex.

Winners of four straight 2A titles, its seems like the Red Devils have the firepower and talent to claim a fifth consecutive state title.

The senior doubles team of Nicholas Marringa and Kyle McCann were second in the state a year while posting a 27-1 record. Senior Barry Zhu was sixth in Class 2A singles.

Other returners are seniors Amir Khan, Logan Milton, Nicholas Perrelli and Richard Zang, juniors Braden LeBaron, James Stangle, Patrick Wang and Vedh White along with sophomores Avinash Buchupelli, Anik Shirshat and David Waterman.

Newcomers are seniors Nabell Hussain and Armain Jain, juniors Ketan Shah, Ismail Khan, Jaylen Doshi, George Maragos and Konstantine Reveliotis, sophomores Alex Andrade, Craig Lin and Zayah Shaikh, and freshmen Andy Dong, Jameson Fajardo and Adler Hung,

“We were first in the conference, first in the sectionals and first in the state (2A),” Alex said. ”We would like to double those efforts this year and win a fifth straight state championship. It is a pleasure to play in the Silver Division. There are a lot of strong schools with a wonderful history.“

St. Francis

First-year coach Nate Dell welcomes back seniors Umar Bajwa, Jack Benton, Tommy Kacedan, Ben Kolb, Henry Kopec, Joey Los and Jackson Zeman along with sophomore Mark Andrzejewski. Bajwa posted a 31-7 record and sixth at the Class 1A state finals. Zeman was a state qualifier a year ago.

Newcomers are senior Kellen Carroll and Theodore Marinc along with freshmen Steve Remilius and Sean Rybacki.

Timothy Christian

The Trojans were second in the Chicagoland Conference, second in the Class 1A St. Francis sectional and 11th in the state.

Sophomore Hudson Tseng was fifth in the state in singles as a freshman. Senior Elliott Tandy is a three-time state qualifier. Tandy was 21-6 year ago.

Others back for coach Richard McLean are seniors Luke McCaully and Mattox Preitauer, juniors Michael Grandolfo and Danny Alcnedra and sophomores Merritt Stolzenbach, Evan Styczen.

Newcomers are junior Hunter Maxwell and freshmen Micah Barshinger and Haoren Han.

“We want to defeat Wheaton Academy who won the conference last year,” Trojans coach Richard McLean said. “Marian Central will also be a challenge for the conference championship. We play a challenging schedule -- Nazareth, St. Francis, DePaul Prep, Marmion, Waubonsie Valley, Fenwick and Aurora Central Catholic. We want to improve and grow as a team.”

Wheaton Academy

First-year coach Jonathan Folkerts would like his Warriors to repeat as Chicagoland Christian Conference champions.

Senior Elliott Poland returns as a state qualifier. Other returners are senior Eligh Arrelano, juniors Luke Pennings and John Zeng and sophomores Drew Tuurie, Charlie Sias and Brody Klein.

Newcomers are senior Billy Yang, juniors Ryan Norris, Jack Shales, Enoch Chen and David Li, sophomore Keesen Kihnke and freshmen Alex Dong and Harvey Guevera.

Wheaton North

The Falcons, who have won six straight DuKane Conference titles, return junior state qualifier Sam Hill (1-2 record at state finals). Other returners are senior Brett Wiacek and juniors Henry Jonas, Evan Ciotti, Elliot Conway and Charlie Sindelar. Newcomers are junior Ruven Robinson and sophomores Zayd Hussian Zayd Hussain, Jon Boyce, Will Rusin and freshman Andrew Ciotti.

“We always want to win the DKC,” Falcons coach Eric Laird said. “There are five or six teams that could win the conference title. It should be a fun, contested season. We have our work cut out for us. We want to have multiple positions (who could) go to the state tournament.”

Wheaton Warrenville South

The Tigers tied for second in the DuKane Conference and were fourth in the sectionals, and they return seniors Mike Hauenstein and Jack Landin along with junior Mike Medanic.

Newcomers are sophomores Ian Baughman and Eli Long and freshman Grant Larson.

“We want to finish in the top three in the DuKane Conference,” Tigers coach Patti Clousing said. “We want to get as many players to the state tournament as possible.”

Willowbrook

The Warriors were third in the West Suburban Gold and had a 11-4 dual meet record in 2025.

Senior singles players Brogan Byrne and Mark Rainey are back along with the senior doubles team of Corbin Tomasello and Danny Rocha.

Newcomers for coach Ed Delacruz are seniors Ryan Pletsch and Nathan Leal along with junior Kyle May.

York

The Dukes, under the guidance of first-year coach Josh Wittenburg, return senior state qualifier Kieran Goldstein.

Other returners are seniors Jason DeMott and Finley Humpherson, juniors Liam Pontin (14-3) and Ved Sule and sophomore Mustafa Mir.

Newcomers are senior William Van Meir, juniors Aiden Chmiel and Evan Jaunich, sophomores John Jaworek, Nathan Ries and Arjun Shuaipaj and freshman Liam Smith.

“The Silver (WSCC) is loaded,“ said Wittenberg. ”All matches with be tough. We have no home matches due to the construction of new tennis courts at Berens Park. The York Dukes will be road warriors in 2026. The seniors need to take the leadership role. We have eight returners and eight newcomers. If the new guys adjust to varsity play the better off we will be.”