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Nazareth’s Stella Sakalas named Illinois Media Class 4A co-Player of the Year

Nazareth's Stella Sakalas passes the ball around Loyola's Marycait Mackie during the Class 4A State girls basketball championship game on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

Nazareth's Stella Sakalas passes the ball around Loyola's Marycait Mackie during the Class 4A State girls basketball championship game on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

By Joshua Welge

Nazareth senior Stella Sakalas, who led the Roadrunners to the Class 4A state championship earlier this month, was named Illinois Media Class 4A co-Player of the Year along with Naperville Central senior Trinity Jones in voting released Monday.

Sakalas, a BYU commit and the Suburban Life Player of the Year, and Jones, a Clemson recruit, each received the same amount of votes.

Joining them on the Class 4A first team was Waubonsie Valley senior Danyella Mporokoso, Benet senior Emma Briggs and Kenwood’s Danielle Brooks.

Downers Grove North junior Campbell Thulin was named to the Class 4A second team along with St. Charles East’s Brooklyn Schilb, Loyola’s Emily Naraky, Libertyville’s Lily Fisher and Carmel’s Liv Johnson.

Lyons senior Emma O’Brien was named Class 4A honorable mention.

Girls BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyNazareth PrepsPremiumDowners Grove North PrepsBenet PrepsLyons Township Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.