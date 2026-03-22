Glenbard East baseball rallies past Willowbrook in seventh: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball
Glenbard East 5, Willowbrook 4
Collin LaCount singled in the tying and go-ahead runs in the Rams’ three-run top of the seventh in Villa Park. Lucas Calderin struck out four in five shutout innings for Glenbard East (1-0). Jory Crocker had a triple and a run scored and struck out six in three innings of relief for Willowbrook (1-1).
Lyons 8, Naperville Central 0
Tommy Cavaliere, Charlie Danaher and Nicholas Hines combined on a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts for the Lions (2-0). Justin Heydorn drove in two runs.
Wheaton Academy 10, Glenbard South 5
Eli Kaufman homered and went 2 for 4, Mark Jackson was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and Jackson From 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Warriors (3-0).
Nazareth 19, Kenwood 1
Jimmy O’Connor homered and drove in three runs, Landon Thome was 2 for 2 with three runs scored, and Gavin Hartigan was 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Nazareth (2-0).
Sandburg 7, Lemont 4
Cannon Madej doubled and drove in two runs for Lemont.
Simeon 9, Westmont 3
Nikolai Baldwin homered, and Landon Hicks had two singles and an RBI for Westmont (1-1).
Softball
Lemont 6, Oswego 1
Mia Mardjetko struck out eight over 5⅓ innings, and Jessi Pontrelli was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Lemont.
Plainfield East 7, Wheaton Warrenville South 6
Avery Arnold had two hits, including a double, and the Tigers rallied from a 5-0 deficit but came up short in the nonconference loss.
Girls Soccer
Wheaton Academy 3, Plainfield Central 3
Alaina Tran, Molly Roth and Addey Nielson each scored goals, and Gianna Hughes had two assists for the Warriors (1-0-1).