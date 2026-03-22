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Glenbard East baseball rallies past Willowbrook in seventh: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Glenbard East logo

Glenbard East logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Glenbard East 5, Willowbrook 4

Collin LaCount singled in the tying and go-ahead runs in the Rams’ three-run top of the seventh in Villa Park. Lucas Calderin struck out four in five shutout innings for Glenbard East (1-0). Jory Crocker had a triple and a run scored and struck out six in three innings of relief for Willowbrook (1-1).

Lyons 8, Naperville Central 0

Tommy Cavaliere, Charlie Danaher and Nicholas Hines combined on a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts for the Lions (2-0). Justin Heydorn drove in two runs.

Wheaton Academy 10, Glenbard South 5

Eli Kaufman homered and went 2 for 4, Mark Jackson was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and Jackson From 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Warriors (3-0).

Nazareth 19, Kenwood 1

Jimmy O’Connor homered and drove in three runs, Landon Thome was 2 for 2 with three runs scored, and Gavin Hartigan was 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Nazareth (2-0).

Sandburg 7, Lemont 4

Cannon Madej doubled and drove in two runs for Lemont.

Simeon 9, Westmont 3

Nikolai Baldwin homered, and Landon Hicks had two singles and an RBI for Westmont (1-1).

Softball

Lemont 6, Oswego 1

Mia Mardjetko struck out eight over 5⅓ innings, and Jessi Pontrelli was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Lemont.

Plainfield East 7, Wheaton Warrenville South 6

Avery Arnold had two hits, including a double, and the Tigers rallied from a 5-0 deficit but came up short in the nonconference loss.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 3, Plainfield Central 3

Alaina Tran, Molly Roth and Addey Nielson each scored goals, and Gianna Hughes had two assists for the Warriors (1-0-1).

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.