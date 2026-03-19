Woodridge community group partners with church, food pantry to help fire victims

When fire broke out in the early morning hours of Jan. 28 at a multi-family building in Woodridge, residents were forced to flee into subzero wind chills as firefighters battled the blaze that involved both the first and second floors and sent flames to the attic and the roof.

Several area fire departments responded as the Red Cross arrived to help residents find shelter for the night. St. Scholastica parish in Woodridge provided that shelter for many.

In the following days, several local non-profit services rallied at St. Scholastica to help the displaced residents of the building in the 7900 block of Janes Avenue begin to put their lives back together.

Among the leaders of the effort was Woodridge Neighbors Helping Neighbors Disaster Recovery, a 501c3 organization established by Woodridge Mayor Gina Cummingham in the wake of the 2021 tornados that ripped through Naperville and Woodridge.

Funded through donations, and co-chaired by Dianne O’Donnell, Neighbors Helping Neighbors continues to respond when disaster strikes in the community.

“We want to be able to respond based on community need,” O’Donnell said in a news release. “While we can help with financial support, we also want to help with food, shelter, clothing and supplies. We’ve been working closely with West Suburban Community Pantry. Their people are so caring and their resources are fantastic.”

The Red Cross served meals while Neighbors Helping Neighbors and Cunningham comforted children with books and toys. Nancy Chatterjee, West Suburban Community Pantry support services coordinator, went to work, reaching out to referral partners for help.

“Supporting families in moments of crisis is at the heart of our mission,” Chatterjee said in the release. “We were well positioned to help because of our established network of community partners and resources, which allowed us to respond quickly and coordinate assistance for those affected.”

The pantry was able to help fund hotel stays as families worked to secure interim housing through Community Housing Advocacy and Development and local realtors.

Working with referral partner Sharing Connections, Chatterjee was able secure furniture and household items, and clothing was obtained through Repeat Boutique. In addition, the pantry secured school supplies and backpacks, and several displaced students participated in the pantry’s tutoring program on Sundays, providing them with a consistent and supportive space.

Many pantry volunteers even helped families move. And, once families were settled in alternative housing, they were able to access fresh food through West Suburban Community Pantry’s in person and online markets.

“The community and the families have been incredibly appreciative, and it’s been inspiring to see how people come together to support one another during difficult times,” Chatterjee said. “West Suburban Community Pantry is proud to partner with the Woodridge community whenever the need is great.”