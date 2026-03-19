District 99 names new member of leadership team

Amanda Brode-Rico has been named Community High School District 99’s new assistant superintendent for learning resources.

Brode-Rico will begin on July 1. She replaces Travis McGuire, who will become superintendent at Cass School District 63.

“I am honored and excited to join District 99 as the assistant superintendent of learning resources,” Brode-Rico said in a news release. “I look forward to working alongside such a dedicated team of educators and leaders and becoming part of a community that clearly values innovation, collaboration and student success. I’m eager to support the continued growth of all students.”

Brode-Rico currently serves as principal of Elmwood Park High School, where she leads a high school of about 1,000 students and oversees instructional leadership, safety and security systems, operational planning and schoolwide improvement initiatives.

Her background as both a principal and district collaborator reflects the blend of instructional understanding and operational leadership required for this role.

Brode-Rico brings more than two decades of experience in high school education, having served as an athletic director, assistant principal and teacher leader.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education, a master’s degree in educational policy studies and a doctorate in education from the University of Illinois, as well as a master’s degree in special education from Concordia University.

She also maintains a superintendent endorsement and was named the 2025 Illinois Principals Association High School Principal of the Year for the West Cook Region.

Brode-Rico is an avid runner and has completed five marathons, including one in Berlin.