District 87 seeks members for finance and facility committee

Glenbard Township High School District 87 invites community members to serve on the board of education’s finance and facility committee.

Community members will be appointed to serve a two-year term.

The committee includes board of education members, administrators and community representatives.

The application to serve on a committee is available at this link. The deadline to apply is noon March 23.

Further information is available by contacting board of education secretary Donna Gastel at donna_gastel@glenbard.org or by calling 630-942-7670.

Committee applicant interviews will be scheduled to take place virtually during the afternoon of March 25.

The finance and facility committee provides guidance and direction to the board of education regarding business operations of Glenbard District 87 in the areas of finance and facilities.

All proposals and bids go through the committee for review. All major expenses are discussed by this committee before going to the full board for approval. The committee meets prior to each board of education meeting, typically held twice per month.