Suburban Life baseball previews for the 2026 season

Downers Grove North's Colin Doyle (30) pitches during the game on while taking on York High School in Elmhurst. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The 2026 baseball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Jorge Acosta

Last season’s record: 27-13 overall, 10-6 in the East Suburban Catholic (fourth place).

Top returning players: Quinn Rooney, jr., P/1B; Dominik Tomala, sr., C/IF/OF; Luke Doyle, sr., OF/IF; Lucas Kohlmeyer, sr., P; Ben Clevenger, sr., 3B/P; Jack Clevenger, sr., C/P; Nathan Cerocke, sr., 2B.

Key newcomers: Nicholas Kohlmeyer, so., OF; Tyler Lakis, so., C/IF; Tucker Lawler, so., SS; Hawke Lawler, so., Utility; William Hunt, so., P/IF.

Worth noting: The Redwings enjoyed a record-breaking season last spring, earning their first Class 3A sectional title since 2017 and making their first downstate appearance since 1989 before bringing home a second-place state trophy. Rooney, a 6-foot-6 left-hander who is a 2027 Notre Dame commit, figures to lead the pitching staff. Playing in the rugged East Suburban Catholic against Nazareth, Joliet Catholic, Marist, St. Patrick, and St. Viator, among others, serves as ideal preparation for Benet come postseason time. Benet will play six games during its spring trip to Knoxville, Tenn.

Coach: Kyle Briscoe

Last season’s record: 30-8, tied for first place in West Suburban Silver, lost in sectional finals.

Top returning players: Emillio Gandarilla, sr.; Jack Romsey, sr.; Drake Cosenza, sr.; Antonio Russotiesi, jr; Colin Doyle, jr., P; Angelo Chiarelli, sr.

Top new players: Sam Marshall, jr., IF/P; Nate Burcham, jr., IF; Oliver Gibson, jr., OF.

Worth noting: Loaded with talent, this season should be another banner one for Downers Grove North. Doyle, a Duke recruit, is one of the top pitchers in the Chicago area after finishing 7-2 with a 1.85 ERA as a sophomore. Gandarilla batted .333 with 22 RBIs and had 23 RBIs.

“With a strong defensive unit behind them, the pitching staff should continue to keep us in every game,” Briscoe said. “We bring back a few impact bats and have speed throughout the lineup. The strength of this year’s team is the depth of athletic juniors who gained experience during last year’s 30-win season. Our expectations are to compete for another conference championship and make a deep postseason run.”

Coach: Darren Orel

Last season’s record: 23-13, 16-2, first place West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Aiden Kanazawa, sr., IF; Vincent Junkas, jr., IF; James Sobkowiak, so., IF/P.

Top new players: Luke Potter, so., OF; Gavin Cigrand, so., OF; Nate Thurston, so., P; Jake Mytys, so., P; Jake Bucklar, jr., IF; Alex Clairborne, jr., OF/P.

Worth noting: The Mustangs have a good mix of returning standouts and young, but unproven underclassmen, which raises expectations for another quality season.

Coach: Kyle Kmiecik

Last season’s record: 19-16-1

Top returning players: Bobby Milder, sr., P; Harrison Dragus, sr., P; Johnny Buchman, sr.; Liam Cahill, sr., P; Josh Morgan, jr., OF; JJ Obaldo, jr., SS; Ethan Gonzalez, jr., C; Jeremy Munoz, jr., 1B/P.

Top new players: Jack Fagan, P.

Worth noting: The Friars have a wealth of talent and experience to be considered one of the top teams in the area. Morgan, a Cincinnati recruit, headlines the deep group of returnees, while a strong pitching staff is the strength of the team.

“We have a solid group of veteran leaders who understand the expectations of the program and set the tone with their preparation and effort,” Kmiecik said. “At the same time, we have a group of younger players who are eager for opportunities and ready to contribute.”

Coach: Clayton George

Last season’s record: 24-9 overall, 16-1 in the Upstate Eight East (first place).

Top returning players: Lucas Calderin, sr., OF/P; Josh Ziemer, sr., 3B/P; Nile Anderson, sr., P; Jayden Phistry, sr., P; Colin Laccount, jr., SS/2B/P; Carter Hoovel, sr., C.

Key newcomers: Tommy Lynch, sr., P; Tyler Hampton, jr., P/IF; Caleb Bruen, jr., OF/P; Daniel Wells, so., OF/P; Jackson Turko, so., IF/P; Mike Vercruysse, so., OF/IF; Emmett Lavin, so., C/IF.

Worth noting: The Rams return several experienced players from last year’s Upstate Eight East championship squad, including Parkland College commit Calderin and Elgin Community College commit Ziemer. “Our team features experienced returners with varsity time and talented newcomers who will make immediate contributions,” George said. Anderson (Coe commit), Phistry (South Suburban commit), Laccount (Concordia commit), Lynch (Carthage commit), Hampton, Bruen, Wells, and Turko are all expected to see time on the mound. “Our strengths will be pitching and defense, supported by a deep roster of players who can help us on the mound,” George said. “Consistency at the plate will be the key factor in our success this season.”

Coach: Marco Eufrasio

Last season’s record: 17-18 overall, 9-5 in the Upstate Eight East (third place).

Top returning players: Frankie Cassata, sr., OF; Tim Ewald, sr., IF; Gavin Pogorzelski, sr., IF/P; Evan Goldman, sr., P/IF; Dylan Taylor, sr., OF; Hunter Fort, sr., OF; Joe Cunningham, jr., C/OF; Lucas Wilder, jr., P/OF; Owen Marshall, jr., P; Jake Ruge, jr., P; Nate Melon, so., 1B/P.

Key newcomers: Cooper Langreder, jr., OF; Tommy Bauman, jr., C/IF; Dominic Fratus, so., IF; Nathan Stacy, so., P.

Worth noting: “Our group has a good mix of experienced returning players who helped us have success last season and some talented newcomers who are ready to compete and make an impact,” Eufrasio said. Ewald hit .352 as a junior with a .465 on-base percentage, 32 hits, 20 RBIs, and eight doubles, while Pogorzelski batted .336 with a team-high 37 hits, including 10 doubles, 22 runs scored, and five stolen bases. On the mound, Wilder posted a 2.82 ERA as a sophomore. “The goal is to continue building on the foundation we established, play consistent baseball, and improve throughout the season,” Eufrasio said. “If we do that, we believe we can put ourselves in position for a strong conference finish and a deep playoff run.”

Coach: Andy Schultz

Last season’s record: 18-19, 7-11 West Suburban Silver, regional champions

Top returning players: Tommy Lewison, sr., P; Alex Crouch, sr., OF/P; Mason Flaherty, sr., OF; Max Hetlet, sr., C; Jasper Reeves, sr., C; Max Bakken, sr., IF.

Top new players: Finn Sheeley, jr., IF/P; Dylan Manna, jr., C; Anthony Martini, jr., IF; Sawyer Smith, so., P.

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers are one of the most experienced teams in the area with 14 seniors leading the way, but numerous younger players are fighting for playing time. Lewison, an Elmhurst recruit, and senior outfielder/pitcher Crouch, a Concordia College recruit, are among the top players, including senior outfielder Flaherty.

Playing in the rugged West Suburban Silver paid dividends for the Hilltoppers last season. Despite finishing with a 7-11 conference record, Glenbard West played its best baseball at the right time, knocking off third-seeded Geneva in the Class 4A regional semifinals (8-1) before earning the regional title with a 9-8 victory over No. 6 seed Glenbard East. Glenbard figures to be led by senior catcher Hetlet, who batted .426 with 27 RBI last season. On the mound, the Hilltoppers return a pair of solid arms in Lewison (33 IP, 5-1, 2.76 ERA) and Barrientes (28 1/3 IP, 3-1, 3.71 ERA, 2 saves). “This is a senior-led group, but we will receive major contributions from the younger guys as well,” Schultz said. “We’re dealing with a few preseason injuries but expecting those guys back full strength soon. We’re ready to show that we can compete with anyone.”

“I expect our team to compete day in and day out and to enjoy the season together,” Schultz said. “Tommy heads a rotation that gives us a chance to win every day.”

Coach: Jason Ziemer

Last season’s record: 18-17, 7-11 West Suburban Silver

Top returning players: Dylan Kassab, sr., C; Patrick Connors, sr., OF/P; Billy Main, sr., IF/P; Aaron Katz, sr., P; PJ Doppke, sr., 1B.

Top new players: Owen Sunderson, jr., IF/P; Max Judge, jr., P/3B; Greyson Alesia, jr., 1B/OF; Matthew Tomfhorde, jr., OF; Liam Allen, jr., 3B; Charlie Miller, jr., 1B/P.

Worth noting: The Red Devils are primed for a run at the West Suburban Silver title behind a talented group of returnees, with several players committed to play in college. Kassab, a three-year starter, is one of the top players in program history. Connors, an elite athlete who set the school record for stolen bases last year, is also a solid pitcher. Main has emerged as one of the top arms in the conference, Ziemer said.

“We return 90% of our innings pitching on the mound from last year, along with three starters in Billy Main, Dylan Kassab and Patrick Connors on offense,” Ziemer said. “We have a good amount of depth on the mound, along with some elite team speed and power in the middle of the lineup. The combination of strong senior leadership, starters returning on offense and in the field and a strong junior class rising to the varsity level should have us competing for a championship in a loaded West Suburban Silver.”

Coach: Sean Beesley

Last season’s record: 13-23-1, 7-11 West Suburban Gold

Top returning players: Alex Dunwoody, sr., IF; Braeden Koperski, sr., IF/P’ Ethan Rodriguez, sr., P; Jack McDaniel, jr., C/IF; Brady Miller, jr., IF/P.

Top new players: No players provided

Worth noting: The Hornets have a surplus of talent at key spots to have all the ingredients to be a team capable of making a run at a 20-win season.

“This year we have a talented group of senior pitching that we plan to combine with a young crop of junior and sophomore positional players,” Beesley said. “We’ll be driven by our youth and hope that they can shine in a strong conference. This team should play with better energy, and we expect to see a different brand of baseball than in past years.

“Our seniors, including Koperski and Rodriguez, will anchor the pitching staff and have made huge jumps in the offseason. Younger players, such as McDaniel and Miller, have a year of experience on the varsity level. We expect them to take charge of the offense. We have a great batch of young players who are itching to join the varsity.

“This group wants to win and will compete for a conference championship this year.”

Coach: Frank DeAngelis

Last season’s record: 9-19 overall, 3-11 in the CCL White (seventh place).

Top returning players: Andre Brown, sr., IF/OF; Jacob Dominick, sr., Utility; Jaden Gonzalez, sr., SS/2B; Manny Deoudes, sr., SS/P.

Key newcomers: Rafael Garza, jr., IF.

Worth noting: The Knights hope to improve upon last year’s nine-win season with a new coach (DeAngelis) in 2026. Despite finishing seventh in the CCL White last spring, the Knights went on to capture the Class 2A regional title with a 4-2 victory over Westmont before losing to Hope Academy in the sectional semifinals. IC Catholic Prep, which heads to ‘Disney Spring Training’ March 30-April 3 in Orlando, begins its season at home Wednesday against St. Edward.

Coach: Brian Storako

2025 record: 30-8-1

Top returners: Brett Tucker, sr., SS; Cannon Madej, sr., LHP/1B; Grady Garofalo, sr., CF; Zane Scneider, jr., 3B/1B; Mike Kalkowski, jr., OF; Ethan Kelby, sr., 2B; Sean Crane, sr., LHP

Key newcomers: Sean Murray, sr., INF; Matt Ciesla, sr., C; Matteo Rendina, jr., C; Dylan Jones, so., LHP; Nate Zdenovec, so., LHP; Jack Drozda, sr., RHP - Sr - RHP

Worth noting: It was another successful year for Lemont. After making it to state in 2024, they advanced to the sectional finals last season. Tucker leads the group of returners as an SIUE commit. Medaj is a four-year starter, while Schneider was voted by his teammates as their top offensive player last year. The team will have to replace five key seniors from last year’s squad, including Jacob Parr (now at Ohio State), but the run this team has been on the past few years has earned them some trust, Storako said. “We are extremely excited about this group. While we lost some key players from last year’s team, our guys have been working hard and have put themselves in a great spot to make an immediate impact.”

Coach: Kevin Diete

Last season’s record: 22-11, 12-6 West Suburban Silver, second place

Top returning players: Jack Slightom, sr., Lou Ratcliffe, sr., Lon Roberts, sr., Blake Ragsdale, jr.,

Top new players: Nick Hines, jr; Owen Cypress, jr; Abraham Caseres-Cuello, sr; Noah Hickey, jr.; Charlie Danaher, jr.

Worth noting: Seven starters are back from last season’s second-place conference team, led by possible major league prospect Jack Slightom. Blake Ragsdale, a TCU commit, is among the high-level talent that has the Lions seeking a division title.

“I expect us to compete at a high level and be fundamentally sound in everything we do,” Diete said. “Our team’s main strength this season will be our fielding and base running. Offensively, we need to do whatever it takes to score runs and win games which includes bunting execution.

“We need to find more pitching depth this year and will rely on some juniors to do that. We have to preach to our players to be the best they can bd, control what they can control and everything will take care of itself. It will be a fun group to coach.”

Coach: Eric Scott

Last season’s record: 21-16 overall, 9-5 in the CCL White (fourth place).

Top returning players: Blake Heyer, sr., P; Robert Sansone, sr., P; Nick Kois, sr., P; Quin Paprockas, sr., C; Nick Mandra, sr., IF; Rich Gewont, sr., OF/C; Nate Ramirez, sr., OF; John Louise, jr., P/IF; Julio Ayala, jr., IF; Kameron Cox, soph., IF.

Key newcomers: Bryce Ryan, sr., C; Sonny Mateja, so., P/IF; Drew Chrastka, jr., OF/IF; Jack Spanos, jr., OF; Will Breier, so., P/1B.

Worth noting: The Broncos return most of their innings on the mound from last year’s squad that reached the Class 3A regional championship game before falling to St. Francis. That group includes Holy Cross commit Heyer (4-2, 38 2/3 IP, 48 Ks, 3.07 ERA), Sansone (3-2, 38 IP, 2 saves, 31 Ks, 2.39 ERA), and Lewis University commit Kois. “The pitching will keep this team in lots of games,” Scott said. Offensively, Ayala (.302, 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR), McKendree commit Louise (.287, 23 RBI, 9 2B, 1 HR), Joliet Junior College commit Paprockas (.263, 3 HR, 20 RBI), and Cox (.226, 15 RBI, 15 R) figure to lead the way.

Coach: Mike Casey

Last season’s record: 12-22, 8-10

Top returning players: Alejandro Guzman, sr., SS/P; Johangel Castrillo, sr., 3B/P; Nathan Rubio, sr., IF/P; Jhon Garces, sr., C; Anthony Rodriguez, jr., C/P; Casper Salgado, sr., OF/P.

Top new players: Xavier Medina, jr., P.

Worth noting: Pitching holds the key to Morton’s season, especially in the West Suburban Gold. Guzman is one of the elite players in the conference, committed to Morton College, and set for a big season in his third year on the varsity. Salgado, who committed to Saint Xavier University, is joined by Rubio, a three-year varsity player, as players expected to lead the Mustangs.

“Alejandro is a catalyst for the offense,” Casey said. “He can hit for average, hit for power and is an aggressive base stealer. Johangel is a middle of the lineup guy who drives the ball all over the field and is a plus hitter with a mature approach at the plate.

“Nathan is a leader on the bump for the pitching staff. He has great arm-side run on his fastball paired with a tight slider. This team takes pride in the little things – diving for balls, beating out infield groundballs and grinding through every inning. Our toughness shows up in the way we compete every single day. We may not always be the flashiest team, but we’re gritty, disciplined and relentless.”

Benet - Nazareth Baseball Landon Thome (25) is greeted by Nazareth head baseball coach Lee Milano as he rounds third base after hitting a home run during a game against Benet at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Coach: Lee Milano

Last season’s record: 31-7, 11-5, third place, lost in the sectional semifinals

Top returning players: Drew Hyland, sr., OF/P; Kam Alikhan, sr., OF; Connor McKay, sr., P; Eddie Donnelly, jr., P; Gavin Hartigan, so., IF; Colin Dwyer, sr., P; David Klein, sr., C; Robert Morales, sr., IF; Landon Thome, sr., IF; James Wesson, jr., P.

Top new players: Todd Dulaney, jr.

Worth noting: Thome, the son of Hall of Famer Jim Thome, is set to make his final mark on the program. The Florida State recruit is one of the top high school players in the country. A four-year starter, Thome played a key role on Nazareth’s 2023 state championship team. Wesson, a Yale recruit, is among a long list of players committed to college, which includes Alikhan (John A. Logan), Dwyer (Ohio Wesleyan), Hyland (Grand Valley State), Klein (Joliet Junior College) and Morales (Benedictine).

“I expect this group to create their own identity while preserving the culture of the program,” Milano said. “We will compete at a high level. We have depth on the mound and healthy competition at many positions.”

Riverside-Brookfield

Coach: Mark Ori

Last season’s record: 19-14, 11-5 Upstate Eight Conference, second place

Top returning players: Damian Noa, sr., IF/P; Aidan Polich, sr., P.

Top new players: Nic Baca, jr., OF/IF; Bubba Novak, jr., UT; Will Harbeck, so., UT.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs have three returning pitchers slated to carry the load this season, but a handful of juniors and sophomores are slated to fill in at the fourth spot and in the bullpen, Ori said.

“If we compete, like we did last year, then, we will be in every game,” Ori said. “We’re hopeful offensively we can put the ball in play, play aggressive on the base path and play small ball.”

Coach: Tom Ciombor

Last year’s record: 26-10 overall, 12-2 in the CCL White (first place).

Top returning players: James McGrath, jr., OF; Chase Grigonis, so., IF; Peter Solloway, sr., P; Brayden Hobein, sr., IF/P.

Key newcomers: Vaughn Howser, so., IF; Jose Samaniego, jr., P; Jules Hoecker, jr., C; Joey Zagotta, jr., 1B.

Worth noting: Ciombor has guided the Spartans to four Class 3A regional championships and three conference crowns in five years, including last year’s 7-1 regional title victory over Montini. Solloway, a hard-throwing right-hander, returns as the staff ace following last season’s performance that included a 7-2 mark and 1.31 ERA. Hobein, who went 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA in limited time last season, adds mound depth. McGrath, an all-state football player for the state champion Spartans this past fall, returns as one of the top center fielders in the area. “James McGrath is one of the top-rated juniors in the state, Chase Grigonis is one of the top sophomores in the state, and Dillon Rukel is one of the top freshman in the state,” Ciombor said. “We will be a young team but expected to compete with a tough schedule.” St. Francis reached the 3A sectional finals a year ago before falling to Benet.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Frank Romano, fourth season.

Last year’s record: 16-14 overall, 6-8 in the Chicagoland Christian (fifth place).

Top returning players: Jonah Roemmich, jr., OF/P; Johnny Tragos, jr., P; James Noll, jr., C/P; Brian Gannon, jr., IF/P.

Key newcomers: Braydon McMillen, fr, IF; Eli Cook, fr., IF.

Worth noting: If you are looking for a senior-laden team, Timothy Christian is not the team. “We have a very young team this year with only one senior on the roster,” Romano said. Each of the top four returning juniors are pitchers who contribute at other positions – Roemmich, Tragos, Noll, and Gannon. Last season, the Trojans finished the regular season with a six-game winning streak before falling to St. Francis in the Class 3A regional semifinals. “We are excited to grow as a team throughout the season with a roster full of high baseball IQ players,” Romano said.

Coach: D.J. Cocks

Last season’s record: 24-12-1, 12-1, 1st place

Top returning players: Jaxson Chinea, jr., OF; Ricky Yenkin, jr., UT/P; Alex Meyer, so., SS/P; Nikolai Baldwin, sr., P/3B; C.J. Balcer, jr., P/2B; Hank Barrett, jr., P/OF; Landon Hicks, jr., P/1B; Peter Papadopoulos, jr., DH; Jaime Murphy, sr., P/1B.

Top new players: Merrick Boyd, so., P; Alex De La Garza, P; Max Meza, fr., P/SS; Jake Carney, fr., OF; Ethan Kossak, so., C.

Worth noting: The Chicago Prep Conference champions return a strong pitching staff this season, which will be the strength of the season in the Sentinels’ attempt to win back-to-back titles. Yenkin leads a strong rotation that runs very deep and makes Westmont a tough team in every game, Cocks said.

“This group will work hard and on any given night, 14 different players could be in the starting lineup,” Cocks said. “This helps our depth and makes it more competitive with players battling for spots. The Sentinels play a strong schedule that includes Simeon and Nazareth. We’re excited for this team and hope to win a conference championship and regional title.”

Coach: Justin Swider

Last season’s record: 21-15 overall, 9-5 in the Chicagoland Christian (third place).

Top returning players: Jackson From, sr., SS; Dom Murrell, sr., OF; Eli Tate, sr., DH/C; Lincoln Park, sr., P/IF.

Key newcomers: Mark Jackson, jr., OF; Colton Miller, jr., P/IF; Jy Cooks, sr., 1B/P.

Worth noting: The Warriors return a trio of veteran players and solid performers in From (.387, 13 doubles, 38 RBI), Murrell (.377, 38 runs scored, 22 stolen bases), and Tate (.347, 22 runs scored), along with starting pitcher Park (54 innings pitched, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 7 complete games). “We won conference two years ago and captured back-to-back Class 3A regional titles in 2023 and 2024,” Swider said. Last spring, Wheaton Academy dropped a 3-1 decision to Kaneland in the 3A regional semifinals. “We return a good amount of players who were newcomers last year,” Swider said. “We are looking to compete for a conference title this year and make another playoff run.”

Coach: Dan Schoessling

Last season’s record: 15-19, 11-10

Top returning players: Nic Pisciotta, sr., 3B/OF; Kyle Eddy, sr., 1B/P; Zander Zielinski, sr., OF/P; Jacob Kurz, sr., IF/P; Jacob Johnson, sr., SS/P; Alex Popham, sr., IF/P.

Top new players: Jacob Bergeron, sr., OF/P; Grant Kozlowski, sr., P/OF; Aidan Lucas, jr., IF/P.

Worth noting: The Falcons are brimming with next-level talent all over their roster. Pisciotta, a Chapman University recruit, is joined by Zielinski, a Clarkson University signee, Kurtz (Concordia University) and Johnson (Milliken University).

“I’m looking forward to our early season schedule to help us determine who are starting pitchers will be, as we don’t have many innings coming back on the mound,” Schoessling said. “I’m expecting our lineup to provide some consistent production at the plate. We’ll have competition for playing time at several positions.”

Coach: John Scherrman

Last season’s record: 15-19, 11-10

Top returning players: Reece Franks, sr., IF/P; Yiannis Bozonelos, sr., C; Charlie Carlson, sr., IF/P; Jacob Conover, sr., IF/P; Black Snyder, jr., IF/P; Clark Jensen, jr., OF/P; Brandon Esposito, jr., OF, Josh Manriquez, jr., OF/P; Caleb Mease, so., OF.

Top new players: Jonah Raney, jr., C; AJ Rogers, so., IF/P; Liam Precht, jr., IF; Eric Hecker, jr., IF; Landon Ligler, jr., OF/IF; Clark Bailey, jr., IF.

Worth noting: Franks, a Wheaton College recruit, is looking to improve on his all-conference showing last season. Bozonelos anchors a strong pitching staff, while Carlson is an athletic outfielder capable of making a big jump this season.

Conover, the DuKane Conference Player of the Year in 2025, is one of the top pitchers in the region after committing to Missouri Southern University.

“With several key upperclassmen returning to the lineup, we have the ability to have a great season with a very solid core group of returning players,” Scherrman said. “One of our greatest assets is our depth.

“We have tons of offense returning, and great defense and possess team speed that we expect to put pressure on opposing defenses. While we have a few reliable arms returning, who will step up as the definitive number two and three starters for us will be key.”

Coach: Vic Wisner

Last season’s record: 26-10, 15-3, third place West Suburban Gold

Top returning players: Max Wikison, sr., CF; Jake Bonino, sr., RF; Charlie Roelle, sr., 2B; Alek Ramey, sr., 1B; Jory Crocker, sr., SS; Ben Swanson, jr., 2B/3B.

Top new players: Tommy Roele, sr., OF; Alex Dew, sr., OF; Alex Rodriques, jr., C; Jacob Byslma, sr., 3B.

Worth noting: Willowbrook has sky high expectations for this season, mainly because of its entire pitching staff back from last season and five position players. Led by Arizona signee, senior pitcher Noah Edison, the team is solid in the circle. Senior Bobby Biggs and junior Mikey Garner are players with high upsides.