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Westmont to hold e-bikes, scooter safety program March 25

E-bikes like this one are defined as regular bicycles with pedals but with a battery assist. These can have speeds of 20 to 28 mph and may not be ridden on sidewalks. Most e-bikes operators follow Illinois rules, according to McHenry Chief of Police John Birk.

(Timothy Walker)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Westmont Village Board recently passed an ordinance regulating e-bikes and motorized scooters.

The goal of the ordinance is to ensure the safety of all residents including pedestrians and motorists. To provide residents with details regarding the new ordinance and e-bike expectations, the Westmont Police Department has scheduled an E-Bikes & Scooters Safety Program for 6:30 p.m. March 25 at the Westmont Police Department, 500 N. Cass Ave.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP.

To assist with getting the word out regarding the new ordinance, the village has created a new e-bikes informational webpage at westmont.illinois.gov/e-bikes.

The webpage includes a link to a document that features excerpts from the e-bikes ordinance as well as a helpful e-bikes infographic that features highlights regarding the new ordinance.

For more information, please contact Deputy Chief Thompson at sthompson@westmont.il.gov or 630-981-6371.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois