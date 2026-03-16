DuPage County Stormwater Management diverts millions of gallons of rain water, prevents flooding

The Elmhurst Quarry diverted more than 10 million gallons of floodwater from Salt Creek after going into operation on. Sunday (Mary Stroka)

For the second time in less than two weeks, DuPage County Stormwater Management has activated its regional flood control facilities to mitigate the impact of heavy precipitation and protect local communities.

The Elmhurst Quarry went into operation at 9:30 a.m. March 15. Throughout the night, the facility successfully diverted more than 10 million gallons of floodwater from Salt Creek, reducing the risk of overbank flooding in the surrounding areas, according to a DuPage County news release.

In addition to the quarry, the Armstrong Park Reservoir in Carol Stream, the Spring Creek Reservoir in Bloomingdale and the Liberty Park facility in Westmont all reached operational levels overnight. Stormwater management staff will continue to monitor conditions and operate facilities as necessary until water levels stabilize, according to the releae.

“Our infrastructure is performing as designed to protect residents and property,” said Jim Zay, chairman of the Stormwater Management Planning Committee. “Every operation just proves that the millions of dollars our communities have committed to these countywide facilities were invested wisely.”

Of the 17 flood control facilities DuPage County operates, five larger facilities have mechanical equipment allowing staff to control them according to a predetermined operating plan. The remaining facilities protect the surrounding areas from flooding without human intervention using fixed weirs and natural drainage systems. In total, the facilities have a floodwater storage capacity of nearly six billion gallons.

Local agencies and residents can visit https://ec.dupagecounty.gov/ for more information about flood control facilities throughout the county, as well as to view rain and stream gages, forecasts and real-time pictures.