Lemont chess team competes at state finals for 29th straight year

Lemont High School’s chess team placed 70th at the 2026 IHSA Chess State Finals, which were contested Feb. 13 and 14 at the Peoria Civic Center.

Lemont has advanced to the IHSA state finals 29 straight times.

Lemont won three of its seven state finals matches and placed 10th in Class 3A. On the first day of competition, it defeated Rock Falls 51.5-16.5, lost to Conant 46-22, defeated Elk Grove Village 52.5-15.5 and lost to Highland Park 53-15.

On the second day, Lemont beat Buffalo Grove 36.5-31.5 and came up short against Urbana University 48.5-19.5 and Sterling 41.5-26.5.

Freshman Ryan Leone earned an individual medal by scoring 6.0 points at Board 6, posting a 6-1 record.