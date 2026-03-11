Chicago man accused of dragging Woodridge cop with his car during attempt to flee police: prosecutors

A Chicago man accused of dragging a Woodridge police officer with his car while attempting to flee police will remain in jail until at least his April court date after a judge on Wednesday granted a motion to detain him, prosecutors said.

Deandrae Walker, 36, of the 600 block of Homan Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count each of aggravated battery – police officer, burglary, retail theft, criminal damage to government supported property, aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a police officer – causing injury and multiple misdemeanor offenses including criminal damage to property, driving while license suspended and operation of uninsured motor vehicle causing bodily harm, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release..

About 8:23 a.m. March 10, Woodridge detectives on surveillance at Target, 2333 63rd St., allegedly observed an individual, later identified as Walker, leave the store with a shopping cart containing 18 bottles of Tito’s, valued at about $623, without paying for the merchandise.

As Walker began loading the merchandise into a black Kia SUV, detectives in an unmarked SUV approached the Kia and parked with the front of their vehicle near the front driver’s side of the Kia.

Detectives approached Walker and identified themselves as officers, causing Walker to get into the passenger side of the Kia. Detectives opened the driver’s side door and ordered Walker to get out of the Kia, but instead he reached over, tried unsuccessfully to close the driver’s side door and then got into the driver’s seat, authorities said.

Walker allegedly put the car into drive and told the detective, who had his foot in the well of the driver’s side, to get out of the car. While the detective still had his foot still in the well of the vehicle, Walker drove forward a few inches, stopped and then drove away at a high rate of speed, sideswiping the detective’s SUV and dragging the detective until he fell to the ground near the police SUV, according to the release.

Authorities located the Kia a short time later in Berwyn and, following a pursuit by Forest Park police, Walker was arrested in the 3500 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

“Because of the alleged actions of Mr. Walker, an investigation into the theft of more than $600 dollars’ worth of alcohol, turned violent and potentially deadly in just a matter of seconds,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Thankfully neither the officer, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is on the mend, nor any other officers or innocent bystanders were injured by Mr. Walker’s alleged attempt to flee the scene.”

Walker’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 6.