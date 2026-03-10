District 58 names new technology director

Daniel Crowe has been named the director of technology in Downers Grove Grade School District 58.

Crowe succeeds Assistant Superintendent of Technology James Eichmiller, who will be leaving District 58 after 12 years.

Crowe will begin in his role in July 2026.

“I am excited to welcome Daniel to the District 58 administrative team,” Superintendent Kevin Russell said in a news release. “The district conducted a rigorous interview process with several rounds of interviews and reference checks. Daniel brings a wealth of technology knowledge and experience, and I look forward to the ways his leadership will benefit our schools, staff, and students.”

After beginning his career in information technology in the private sector, Crowe transitioned to Mundelein High School districts 120 and 75 as chief information officer, a shared services position supporting both districts.

In this role, he has led their IT department for 16 years, overseeing technology systems, cybersecurity, staff training and ensuring digital tools support teaching and learning. His experience and leadership in educational technology will be a strong asset as District 58 continues to enhance its technology systems and provide innovative learning opportunities for students.