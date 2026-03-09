Three juveniles accused of stealing from Oak Brook stores: prosecutors

Three Chicago juveniles were charged Sunday with stealing from three Oak Brook businesses, prosecutors said.

The juveniles, two 16-year-old males and one 17-year-old female, each appeared at their detention hearings Monday they were ordered detained until at least their next court appearance.

Each of the juveniles is charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of retail theft and one count of armed violence, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 4:34 p.m. on Sunday, Oak Brook police received information from the Alo store manager regarding three suspicious individuals.

The three individuals first entered Alo, 68 Oakbrook Court, allegedly selected 16 items of clothing valued at about $1,906 and left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the release.

The trio then went to Victoria’s Secret, 52 Oakbrook Court, where they allegedly selected 24 items of clothing valued at about $541 and left the store without paying for the merchandise, authorities said.

They then went to Macy’s, 1 Oakbrook Court, and allegedly selected six items of clothing valued at about $1,965 and exited the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the release.

Oak Brook police arrested all of juveniles after they exited Macy’s. The defendants were in possession of bear spray, according to the release.

“The allegations that these three juveniles drove to Oak Brook and robbed three different establishments one after another after another are extremely alarming,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “With warm weather on the horizon, the Oak Brook Mall will soon be a destination for thousands of visitors. The quick apprehension of the suspects in this case, however, should serve as a warning to anyone thinking of committing a crime in DuPage County that if you do, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted.”

The next court appearance for the juveniles is scheduled for March 12.