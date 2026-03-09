Lemont High School honors February students of the month

Lemont High School senior Teagan Lee was included among the February Student of the Month honorees. Junior Emma Tkach, sophomore Maxamus Carncross and freshman Andrea Alvarez were also honored. (Photo provided by Lemont High School District 210)

Lemont High School honored its February students of the month at the district’s board of education meeting on Feb. 17.

The honorees were senior Teagan Lee (world languages), junior Emma Tkach (family & consumer sciences), sophomore Maxamus Carncross (physical education) and freshman Andrea Alvarez (art).

Each month, Lemont High School honors a student from each grade level for hard work and dedication to the school and community. Selections rotate among the school’s various departments monthly. Students may be selected for this honor only once in their careers at Lemont High School.

An archive of previous student of the month winners is available under the Academics tab at lhs210.net.