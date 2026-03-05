Lyons Township names 15 National Merit Scholarship finalists

Fifteen Lyons Township High School seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship finalists.

These students represent less than 1% of the nation’s high school graduating seniors.

To qualify as a finalist and receive one of the scholarships, National Merit semifinalists must submit a detailed application, including an essay and recommendation from a high school official.

The selection process involves evaluating substantial amounts of information about finalists obtained from both students and their high schools.

Included are the finalist’s academic record (course load and difficulty level, depth and breadth of subjects studied and grades earned); PSAT/NMSQT scores; the student’s essay; demonstrated leadership and contributions to school and community activities and the school official’s written recommendation and characterization of the finalist.

The National Merit finalists are: