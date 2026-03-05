Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
My Suburban Life

Lyons Township names 15 National Merit Scholarship finalists

Lyons Township High School logo

(Image provided)

By Shaw Local News Network

Fifteen Lyons Township High School seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship finalists.

These students represent less than 1% of the nation’s high school graduating seniors.

To qualify as a finalist and receive one of the scholarships, National Merit semifinalists must submit a detailed application, including an essay and recommendation from a high school official.

The selection process involves evaluating substantial amounts of information about finalists obtained from both students and their high schools.

Included are the finalist’s academic record (course load and difficulty level, depth and breadth of subjects studied and grades earned); PSAT/NMSQT scores; the student’s essay; demonstrated leadership and contributions to school and community activities and the school official’s written recommendation and characterization of the finalist.

The National Merit finalists are:

  • Sophia Y. Altiok 
  • Justin R. Cabana 
  • Lindsay K. Forebaugh 
  • Alexis K. Jain 
  • Andrew K. Jain 
  • Emily J. Kienzle 
  • Nathan J. Leonauskas 
  • Beckett R. Lettiere 
  • Maksim V. Libby 
  • Cora S. Maggin 
  • Rhia S. Nagale 
  • Delilah P. Pawlowski 
  • Grace M. Rhoten 
  • Rohan J. Shah 
  • Andrew P. Sherman
La GrangeLyons Township High School District 204Cook CountyDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesSchoolEducationLocal News
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois