Glen Ellyn Park District recognizes volunteer of the year

Tom Melms has been named the Glen Ellyn Park District Volunteer of the Year.

Melms will be recognized at the annual Glen Ellyn Community Awards on March 10. The recognition event, hosted by the Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce, honors individuals and organizations that have been active within the community, contributing towards the betterment of Glen Ellyn.

Melms serves as treasurer of the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation and has been a steady, generous presence at park district activities and foundation fundraisers for many years.

From community events to scholarship and park improvement initiatives, Melms consistently contributes a positive attitude, a willingness to jump in and a calm, dependable approach that helps everything run smoothly.

He is deeply committed to supporting the local scholarship program, helping ensure that all residents can access Glen Ellyn Park District programs. He is also a strong advocate of the From Parking Lot to Park campaign, working to bring the Downtown Community Park vision to life as a welcoming gathering space for the community.