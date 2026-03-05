DuPage County offers college, occupational training scholarships for low-income individuals

DuPage County offers college and occupational training scholarships for low-income individuals with high academic potential. The Community Services Block Grant scholarship may be used for tuition, books, supplies and other school-related items. (Graphic provided by DuPage County)

DuPage County is offering college and occupational training scholarships for low-income individuals with high academic potential.

The Community Services Block Grant scholarship may be used for tuition, fees, books and program specific supplies. This scholarship is funded and designed in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Applicants are required to provide proof of DuPage County residency, gross household income for the past 30 days and information about members living in the household. Income for the household must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Applicants must also include a 500-word original essay or personal statement, official school transcripts, two letters of recommendation, a Financial Aid Audit (financial aid award letter) and proof of enrollment in an accredited institution.

The scholarship awards will vary based on financial need, with a minimum award of $1,000 up to a maximum award of $5,000. Past winners have included:

Applications are available at the DuPage County Department of Community Services Office, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, or online at www.dupagecounty.gov/scholarship. Completed applications and support documents must be received by 4:30 p.m. May 1.

For more information, contact the DuPage County Department of Community Services at 630-407-6500, or call the toll-free number at 800-942-9412.